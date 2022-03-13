By MARINA WATERS
Name: Jeff Moorhouse
Age: 53
Education: Ed.D.
Title: Superintendent
Company: Kingsport City Schools
What do you do?
I provide oversight to allocation and utilization of resources to accomplish the goal of helping students to answer the question “Who am I” in terms of knowing their strengths, aptitudes and interests so that they can make a meaningful contribution to our community and country.
What do you think are the keys to success?
1. Surround yourself with good people. 2. Fill your mind with things that help you to improve 3. Know how you in your identity can be utilized to make a positive difference ( have a purpose). 4. Begin with the end in mind. What kind of story do you want your life to tell and then live it out!
Name some of your key successes.
Married for 30 years. Raised two daughters who have married and entered into their own fields with spouses that are equally committed to their success. To be the superintendent of Kingsport City Schools. To have had the opportunity to be influenced by many amazing educators from the many school districts I have worked in during my 30-year career.
Who were your mentors?
Mother and father (Virginia and Richard Moorhouse)
Basketball coach (John Dyer)
Superintendent (Dale Lynch)
Can you name a turning point in your career?
I got into education because I wanted to be a basketball coach and influence people like my coach had influenced me. I was never able to become a head coach, but opportunities started to open for me to go into administration. Early I thought I had given up on a dream to become a coach. I can remember one summer coming to the realization that what made me a good administrator was what I had learned from being a player and a coach. I had just mistaken that being a coach could only happen on a field or on a court. When I made this connection, I was living my purpose and things took off from there.
Who are your family members?
Wife: Carol Grace Moorhouse
1. Daughter/son-in-law /grandson: Grace Ann Heller, Sam Heller. Hank Heller (11 months)
2. Daughter/son-in-law: Hannah Beth Sprouse, Caleb Sprouse
What management books would you recommend?
I have a list of books at the following link that have influenced me: https://www.k12k.com/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=376040&type=d&pREC_ID=1684249
Do you read any national business publications?
Not so much business but in education. Kappan, School Administrator, Educational Leadership, and several others.
One piece of advice you would give an up and coming manager?
Be able to separate who you are from what you do. You are more than a job and so are the people who work for you.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
It is a distinct honor for me to lead Kingsport City Schools. I am proud of our school system and grateful for a community that values the educational opportunities that we provide students in our system.
Moment With a Manager publishes weekly, focusing on a company owner or top manager. If you have suggestions for an article, contact Times News business reporter Marina Waters, mwaters@timesnews.net.
