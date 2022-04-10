By MARINA WATERS
Name: Danny Jimenez
Age: 43
Education: Bachelor of business administration
Title: Vice president of Food & Beverage
Company: Hard Rock International
What do you do? Create memorable dining and beverage experiences within the casino while leading a team that gets to “Yes” in a safety-conscious environment.
What do you think are the keys to success? Name some of your key successes: being part of opening team at Hollywood Florida Hard Rock Casino, being part of $150 million expansion at the Coconut Creek Florida Casino and instituting a beverage ordering system at the Hollywood Classic Casino in Florida.
Who were your mentors? Victor Tiffany, Seminole Gaming’s senior vice president of Food & Beverage.
Can you name a turning point in your career? When I decided to leave the Marriot corporation and join Seminole Gaming Administration for a new venture, which required a step into an industry I had no knowledge of (gaming).
What management books would you recommend?
1. “Who Moved My Cheese?” by Spencer Johnson
2. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
Do you read any national business publications?
1. Forbes magazine
2. Wired magazine
3. Casino Center (web)
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
• Do more listening than talking.
• Pose changes to operations with your hourly team members. They are the experts and will provide the best feedback.
• Explain the plan when decisions are made. People want to know the “why.”
Is there anything else you would like to add?
I believe we are always learning and cannot be too proud to ask questions.