By MARINA WATERS
Name: Jeff Edds
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor of science, Lincoln Memorial University
Title: Sheriff of Scott County
Company: Scott County Sheriff’s Office
What do you do? I am responsible for law enforcement on a county level, ensuring that all local, state, and federal laws are followed. I manage numerous deputies, who patrol and maintain order in the community. I ensure that my deputies perform the following duties in Scott County:
• Investigating complaints
• Emergency response
• Patrolling
• Monitoring traffic safety
• Resolving disputes
• Arresting suspects
• Criminal investigation
• Executing warrants
• Civil Process
What do you think are the keys to success?
Success is not a destination; it’s a process. We must set goals and ensure that we are disciplined and persistent when trying to achieve them.
Name some of your key successes:
• Employed 31 years as a state trooper with the Virginia State Police
• Elected Scott County sheriff
Who were your mentors? I consider a mentor to be a person who gives advice, which can make a difference in one’s life. Thankfully, there have been many people throughout my life that I would consider a mentor; however, one person in particular stands out: Ronnie Oakes. He was my Field Training Officer as a state trooper and showed me the proper way to interact with the public. He later became sheriff of Wise County.
Can you name a turning point in your career? After graduating from LMU, I applied with the Virginia State Police. I was hired in 1987 and spent 31 years as a state trooper. This gave me the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities that I use to effectively lead within the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Who are your family members? JoAnna (wife), Jeffrey (son), Jessica (daughter), Raelynn (granddaughter), Ashli (daughter-in-law).
What management books would you recommend? ”The Leadership Challenge” by James Kouzes and Barry Posner and “Getting to Yes” by Roger Fisher and William Ury.
Do you read any national business publications? Various newspapers electronically.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Learn to listen. Be willing and ready to listen — no distractions!
