By RICK WAGNER and CLIFF HIGHTOWER
KINGSPORT — In March of 2021, the housing market in Kingsport was a seller’s market in which houses in all conditions were selling quickly and often for more than the asking price.
Fast-forward a year to March 2022, and nothing much has changed from 2021, even with the addition of new housing units in the pipeline in Kingsport and the surrounding communities.
“It is a crazy seller’s market,” said Colette George, a broker with Blue Ridge Properties, a Sullivan County commissioner and vice mayor of Kingsport. “Inside the city of Kingsport there are only 44 houses on the market.”
That was as of Friday afternoon.
“I’ve been doing this for 14 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Ginger Nixon, an agent with Greater Impact Realty.
While with another area real estate group, she started a Newcomer’s Club of Northeast Tennessee for folks who have moved to the area within the past three to five years. The group has a closed Facebook page and about 100 members.
The story of home sales in Kingsport is a broken records of sorts, George and Nixon said, including quick and multiple offers, many over list price offering cash instead of financing and waiving inspections and appraisals. Both grew up in Kingsport.
“Any property listed that is halfway reasonable is going to be sold immediately,” George said. “Every Realtor has a list of people trying to purchase houses.”
More than 2,500 homes are in the process of being built in Kingsport, a number that is more than four times higher than last year at almost this same time.
Last year, the city recorded 625 homes in progress. This year’s numbers have left city officials “pleasantly surprised.”
“At the time, we knew there was a lot coming down the pipeline,” said John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director. “But we didn’t know it was four times.”
Some of the development has already started, such as the new West Gate subdivision being built by D.R. Horton. Some is yet to come, such as the new complex at Brickyard Park, now called Brickyard Village.
WHY THE CONTINUED SELLERS MARKET?
George said one issue is a pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Another, she said, is that builders didn’t do much building in and right before the presidential election year of 2020, basically shutting down in March of 2020.
Yet another is that folks who worked remotely and helped teach their children remotely or virtually see the need for homes to replace more cramped apartments.
After the building resumed, prices on materials increased while availability decreased because of supply chain issues, and labor became harder to get.
All these and other things combined have made for a “perfect storm” that George said has some staying power. In addition, the city has tools in place to help lure developers, and those tools are now starting to pay dividends, officials said.
For example, the city has materials agreements that act as a reimbursement program for placing utilities.
However, Nixon said that it is not always rosy for sellers even in a seller’s market.
“You have to be out of your home 10 hours a day for people to look at it,” Nixon said.
Mayor Pat Shull said there are challenges in putting together parcels within the city limits. The city continues to try to push infill, though, to help develop existing lots.
“We are also seeing considerable innovation like remodeling downtown buildings into homes. I’ve noted also that some of our builders have found opportunities for going into existing neighborhoods and remodeling/updating homes.”
He said a significant part of the city helping with housing is streamlining the planning process and making the process more user-friendly.
“I’m not sure what our ‘natural limit’ of population is, but we apparently have not reached it,” Shull said.
WHEN WILL HOT MARKET COOL?
Asked when the housing boom may cool a bit, George said it could be going strong this time in 2023 since it took about three years to get to the boom that started in 2021.
Other than the housing demand being filled, she said increases in mortgage rates also will play into when the housing market cools, although those rates now are still low.
“The pent-up demand may take two years or more to be caught up,” George said, adding that it could be three years total before a slowdown.
George said a niche of the Kingsport area and other housing markets doing well in 2022 are “as is” homes usually sought out by flippers, i.e. those HGTV shows about taking a diamond in the rough to the Tiffany’s level.
George said even “as is” houses are selling well because folks are desperate.
MORE NEW HOUSING UNITS PROPOSED
With existing housing being snapped up left and right, about 2,500 new housing units are in the pipeline in Kingsport.
And the 2,500 units doesn’t count up to 1,000 units proposed for the area just north of West Ridge High School near Fieldcrest Road and Catawba Road.
If the first phase of between 400 and 800 units is built in the next few years, George said the city and even the county will have to prepare. The development is to request annexation by the city, which George said means more money would be needed for schools, fire and police services.
The city school board has discussed the possibility of a new school where such new developments occur, although it is possible some residents of the future development near West Ridge, which is outside the city limits, would choose to attend Indian Springs or Holston elementary schools, Sullivan Central Middle and West Ridge rather than Kingsport schools.
“That kind of growth is great, but it’s also — putting on my city hat — going to require a look at what’s going to be done for schools and what’s going to be done as far as fire protection and police services,” George said.
“The city and county need to work carefully in some of these areas.”
The city school system is projected to pick up about 500 additional students from the housing units recently done or still in the pipeline.
In contrast, the enrollment projections for the county’s West Ridge, now at about 1,900, has been projected to drop to about the 1,700-student body for which West Ridge was designed, something that could change is the new development at the school’s back door generates new county students.
