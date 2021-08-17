It’s only Tuesday, and it’s already been a heavy week.
Honestly, it’s hard to come up with this week’s column knowing so many across the globe are hurting, from the Haiti earthquake to the fall of Kabul in Afghanistan. Instead of minding their business, maybe I should take the name of my own column as a form of advice and mind my business, but I don’t believe that’s the answer.
However, we can always take a minute to count our blessings, look ahead and be thankful for our country, state and city. It is my opinion that we are so very lucky and blessed to be in Kingsport, Tennessee. So here is what is happening locally that might just add a little hope to your week:
• Up Against the Wall Gallery in downtown Kingsport recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The business is a gift, art and framing shop owned by Mike and Lisa Anne Milhorn. The store is located at 316 E. Market St. For more information, go to http://www.upagainstthewallgallery.com/.
• Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger will host a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event on Wednesday at Still Waters Coffeehouse, 5049 Bobby Hicks Highway, Suite 104, Gray. Guests can RSVP to [email protected].
• It seems the housing market is on the verge of a seasonal slowdown, which might be good for house hunters. According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, homeowners accepted 1,074 offers for single-family and condo sales in July, the third flat month for new pending sales. Both the long- and short-term trends are beginning to soften as the market transitions to the late summer and early fall season.
• Today is National Thrift Store Day. I personally suggest celebrating by browsing records, perusing old jewelry and those ornate salt and pepper shakers from days gone by at your favorite Kingsport thrift or antique store.
Notes from the field
Last Thursday was a big deal for the Kingsport Times News newsroom. We all gathered around our computers awaiting the release of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 data. For journalists, it’s like Christmas day. There are so many numbers to play with and so many interesting pieces of insight about our community. What interested me is, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half of the American counties decreased in population from 2010 to 2020. And the nation grew at its slowest rate since the 1930s. But that’s not the case for Sullivan County.
Sullivan County ranked as the ninth most-populous county in the state at 158,163 people for 2020, up from 156,823 in 2010. Kingsport grew by 15.01% percent, compared to Johnson City’s growth of 12.5% and Bristol, Tennessee’s growth of 1.67%.
Race and ethnicity was also a portion of the data I dove into last week. I was intrigued to find that two or more races were added to the top three most prevalent groups for each Northeast Tennessee county (except in Johnson County). And while the White (non-Hispanic or Latino) population decreased in the Tri-Cities, the two or more races and Hispanic or Latino groups increased in each Northeast Tennessee County. Now, we are still mostly a White non-Hispanic or Latino area. But it does seem there’s a bit of a national shift in which populations are growing and which aren’t.
In collecting this information, I came across the Arrieta family, who owns and operates Los Locos located at 1001 E. Stone Drive, Suite J in Kingsport. The business recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The Arrietas moved to Kingsport over a year ago after Alvaro Arrieta’s friend suggested the Model City as the place he should open his restaurant. After that, the family made the move from Middlesboro, Kentucky, to East Tennessee.
Los Locos offers Mexican food with an authentic flair featured in menu items like soups and tamales. I sadly didn’t have time to stop for lunch, but the smell of a sizzling lunch fajita warranted a mental note reminding me to come back to eat and see these friendly folks.
Arrieta mentioned during the interview that business has been up and down. His only worry after moving here is one that seems universal for business owners at the moment — spurring along business during the pandemic. For more information on Los Locos, go to https://www.facebook.com/loslocosmexicangrill/.
