Fun Fest wrapped up over the weekend. Kingsport residents might still be a little nostalgic as those big white tents in front of Dobyns-Bennett continue to come down from The Taste. But there are still plenty of upcoming events to hit before the sweet spot of summer that is July comes to an end and school starts back up. (I know, no one wants to hear either of those things).
Below are just a few event highlights that came across my desk this week:
Warriors Path’s Summer In The Park activities continue this week and next. Those free activities include hikes, games and nature-related learning opportunities. For more info, go to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/.
The Carter Fold will reopen on Saturday, July 31, with the Brother Boys. Tickets are $10 for adults, $2 for kids 6 to 11 and free for kids under 6. For more info, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/pr/pr0536.pdf
Breakfast with Sen. Bill Hagerty will be held at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on Friday, July 30, at 8:30 a.m. For more info, go to http://www.kingsportchamber.org/events/details/senator-bill-hagerty-breakfast-7609.
Tax-free weekend will be held on Friday, July 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, and will include clothing, school supplies and computers A new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 5. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.
The Kingsport American Job Center is hosting a free job fair at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 60 employers will be available.
Country singer Joe Nichols will perform at the Pinnacle in Bristol on Saturday, July 31. The show is free. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.
Businesses with deep roots in Kingsport
More often than not, I have found that so many people here have such deep Kingsport roots.
On Monday afternoon, I sat down with Jay Joseph as he was preparing his upcoming Broad Street restaurant, Jay’s. Jay told me story after story about his mother and father, both local business workers, who instilled in him work ethic and love of quality food. He told me stories of his brother, his aunts and uncles and his recent reunions with classmates from the University of Tennessee and Dobyns-Bennett. It’s clear people like Joseph choose to come open their businesses in Kingsport because of a real love for the community. You can look for the story on Jay’s in an upcoming edition of the Kingsport Times News.
It seems the Cave family is no stranger to such roots. This week I got a note from Jennifer Beard Cave about her husband, Chris Cave’s newly opened State Farm office at 1555 S. Wilcox Drive. Chris’s father has owned Cave’s Drug Store for over 40 years, his cousin, Jonathan Cave, also owns a law practice in Kingsport and Jennifer was the market president for SunTrust Bank in the Tri-Cities before June 2020. In the email, Jennifer said, “We seized the opportunity to return to our hometown of Kingsport and are both graduates of D-B … our roots run very deep in our beloved community.”
That’s not to say Kingsport isn’t moving up.
This week I also talked to Jaime and Kathleen Joaquin who own the Fusion restaurant on East Stone Drive. The business owners recently reopened the old First National Bank building that was also used as the Banq wedding venue. Now, the two are ready to offer the three-story building as an event space for parties, weddings and other gatherings.
Jamie said he wants Fusion at Banq to offer a “small town feel with a big city attitude.” He added that he wants to get more people coming to Kingsport, both from around the region and from elsewhere. You can read more on the event venue on the front page of today’s paper.