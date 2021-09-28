Is there a better time to get out than in the fall? The air is cooler, fall festivals seem to be popping up in every town and small hints of autumn colors are starting to show through our mostly green mountain tops here in East Tennessee. Below are a few ways you can enjoy the fall weather in Kingsport and around the region this week:
• Folk Fest on Broad will be held in Downtown Kingsport on Saturday. The free event will feature a food truck rally, live music throughout the day, local vendors, kids activities and more.
• The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce will host its 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Over 300 vendors will be featured. The event will also offer music, food, kids activities and more. For more information go to https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
• The second annual Antique Tractor Show will return Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Horse Creek Farms in Chuckey. The event will include a corn maze, pumpkins, a tractor ride, music and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. On Sunday, a devotional and exhibitors fellowship will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is located at 1748 Wilhoit Road in Chuckey.
• A legislative BBQ will be held at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Monday at 5:30 p.m. with special guests Sen. Jon Lundberg, Rep. John Crawford, Rep. Bud Hulsey and more. Tickets are $15. For more information, email Justin Hartsell at [email protected] or call (423) 392-8827.
• Kingsport City Hall will cut the ribbon on its new location Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The newly remodeled building is located at 415 Broad St.
• Douthat Insurance will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The building is located at 1105 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport.
• High Voltage will host a Disney Trivia Night by Professionals Engaged in Advancing Kingsport on Thursday at 6 p.m. High Voltage is located at 101 Cherokee St., Suite 30 in Kingsport.
• Fall Fest on Sullivan will be held in Downtown Kingsport on Saturday, Oct.9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will offer over 50 local businesses. Food trucks, music, art demonstrations and more will be featured at the event hosted by the Downtown Plant Bar.
Notes from the field
For the past few weeks, reporter John Osborne and I have been hard at work preparing for our Sunday feature that debuted over the weekend. The centerpiece story focused on State Street in Bristol as a destination for locals and tourists alike. As John and I ventured up the Virginia side of State Street and back down the Tennessee side, it became clear how much these two Kingsportians had to learn about the dual-state street.
There’s a piece of the storytelling puzzle I believe any good journalist should bear in mind when preparing to present your information for a story — that’s the reader. I kept thinking of you, holding up the latest edition of the Times News or reading through each sentence on your phone or desktop screen. What do you need to know about Bristol?
What I found was that it offers plenty of dining and entertainment options (mostly on the Tennessee side of State Street) and antique stores galore on the Virginia side.
Parking is not as big of a scare as you might think and, most importantly, you need nothing else but the cinnamon roll at Blackbird Bakery. (My condolences to those who favor the fresh doughnuts, but I was hooked the second I tasted that thick cinnamon roll glaze.) Here is a short list of my personal favorites you can find on or near State Street:
• The Angry Italian (The pizza is some of the best I’ve had).
• Uncle Sam’s Pawn Shop & the Broad Street on State lunch counter (my editor said it best when he summed up the lunch counter with one word: nostalgic).
• Blackbird Bakery (again, cinnamon rolls).
• LC King Manufacturing Co.
• Southern Churn (I didn’t get to personally visit this one, but John’s description landed it on my list).
• Paramount Theatre.
You can also check out my column on what I bought with an imaginary $200 on the Tennessee side of the street in Sunday’s paper or online.
My Bristol adventures also made me realize how very lucky we are to live in this region.
In true reporter fashion, (which really just means having no idea what wonderful or weird adventure you’ll be on next), I wound up taking photos of the Bristol Caverns on Friday. The owner is looking to sell the property for $4.5 million. After staring up in awe of the millions-of-years old cave formations, I thought about how many sights like the caverns there are to enjoy in this area.
We live less than an hour from downtown areas like State Street. We also live less than an hour from natural wonders like the caverns and the Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County. I felt a similar amazement when I first saw the Devil’s Bathtub (after I considered turning back when I realized my family had wildly fibbed about how far the tub actually was). I was glad I made it. As the owner of the caverns would say, creations like the caverns and the Devil’s Bathtub could in no way be made by man. Only God could create such a wonder.
We have natural creations and preserved history all around in places like Scott County, Bristol, Jonesborough, Roan Mountain, Kingsport and beyond. And if you ask me, this time of year is as good of a time as any to hit the road with your family, see what there is to see in our own backyards — and grab an ooey gooey cinnamon roll at Blackbird Bakery before I buy them all.
I’d love to hear what your ideal day trip would consist of within an hour’s drive of Kingsport. Send your suggestions, and other business-related notes, to [email protected].