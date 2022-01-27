KINGSPORT — Martin Dentistry has welcomed Dr. Allison Poget to its growing dental practice.
Poget is a native of Johnson City and a graduate of Science Hill High School. She received a bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of Tennessee and earned her doctor of dental surgery from the UT College of Dentistry.
Prior to joining the team at Martin Dentistry, she worked in Johnson City at Brit E. Bowers, DDS Pediatric Dentistry. Poget is a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honors Society and the Marguerite Dean Honorary Odontological Society.
She is also a member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, American Dental Association, and Tennessee Dental Association.
Martin Dentistry has four locations and is welcoming new patients at its Kingsport, Colonial Heights, Johnson City and Elizabethton locations. Poget joins Dr. Kevin Martin, Dr. Katie Allen, Dr. John Ledford, Dr. Andrew Ambrister, Dr. David Marshall, Dr. Trey Lunsford, Dr. William Armstrong and Dr. Chris Hillman. Poget will see patients in the Kingsport office.
To schedule an appointment call 423-247-8172 or visit martindentistry.net.