A local restaurant group leader recently received two awards through the Wendy’s Company in Dublin, Ohio.
President and CEO of Tri-Cities Restaurant Group Jamey Horton took home the Market of the Year and the Monument Award for brand transformation for a small- to medium-size franchise. The awards are presented to the top performing franchise owners in the Wendy’s system.
“(The franchise) was in disarray when I took over the company,” Horton said in an emailed statement. “The reward has been very satisfying.”
Horton owns and operates 17 Wendy’s restaurants in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. He started his career with Wendy’s in 1983 and took over the franchise throughout the Tri-Cities in 2016.
Wendy’s operates more than 7,000 restaurants in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and 16 foreign countries. Sales for the Wendy’s Company exceed $13 billion annually. Wendy’s prides itself on serving “fresh, never frozen beef” with emphasis on the word “fresh.”