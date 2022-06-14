ROGERSVILLE — The Castle Barn at Pressmen’s Home will host a concert to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society, featuring music by Corey Tester, Andrea Davidson, The Dimestore Cowboys and more.
Andrea Davidson is the owner of B Well Natural Health store and a co-owner of the Castle Barn at Pressmen’s Home. She said the fundraiser was inspired by her dog, Luca.
“Luca’s name means ‘bringer of light,’ and that’s what he is,” Davidson said. “He was totally the inspiration (for the event).”
While volunteering at the humane society, Davidson met Luca, who she is now in the process of adopting after fostering him for several months. Luca is a golden retriever who came into the shelter with a gunshot wound to the face.
Davidson said she is now interested in helping give back to the shelter in its time of need. The humane society recently announced that it has reached capacity and can’t take any more animals in.
“The work that the humane society is doing is so important,” Davidson said. “Right now, with the economic and social, political climate (we are living in), there’s a lot of people that are just dropping their dogs off everywhere, or they’re doing terrible things, abusing them.”
Davidson said after the pandemic, people are craving community.
“We have a serious issue with there being too many dogs and cats in need of care,” Davidson said. “Also, I think there’s a craving for community, and I (have) seen it down here at the shop (ever) since I’ve opened. I think this pandemic has catalyzed a lot of people to kind of care more about the community and their neighbors. So (the event) is just this giant opportunity to support local basically and to lift up a nonprofit that really, really needs to be lifted up right now.”
The event will feature several vendors and musicians, including Davidson, The Dimestore Cowboys and Corey Tester.
“So I did the professional musician thing for a long time,” Davidson said. “Typically, I don’t perform. I host, but a lot of the people were asking, so I thought, it’d be nice to play a set, and if it’s for the humane society, I’ll do whatever people want, I don’t care. So I’m gonna play, and honestly, there’s some other ones that are to be announced because we’re getting so much outreach from vendors and other musicians that want to (be involved with this event).”
The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on July 16, with the music starting at 7 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10. All money raised at the event will go to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society.
The event will feature vendors specializing in local arts and crafts, fairy hair and children’s coloring books. The event is open to all ages and will have a bouncy house for kids.
The event is sponsored by B Well Natural Health, Red Dog on Main, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union and WRGS Radio.
Davidson said she plans to make the concert an annual fundraiser for the humane society.
For more information about the event or updates about performing musicians, please visit the venue’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thepressmenshome.