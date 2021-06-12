It’s taken awhile, but Tiffany Trent, the owner and operator of T’s Spilled Milk Bakery, has finally found a job she loves.
Trent opened her business two months ago at 413 E. Sullivan St., where she’s whipping up sweets and treats of all sorts as creativity strikes.
“I love to create,” Trent said. “I’m getting to the point now where my product is defining me. At first I struggled with that. I didn’t know what products would be the ones I would actually do. If you know me, you can see my personality a bit in some of this.”
Cookies, sandwiches and tiny, decorative cakes, including small cheesecakes Trent typically sells out of before the day is done, line the glass case at the front of the store.
Trent said what sets her bakery apart is her boba tea, a drink native to Taiwan that typically consists of black tea, milk, ice and tapioca pearls that settle at the bottom of the drink.
“I’m the only one in Kingsport, other than the Asian Market, that offers boba tea,” Trent said. “You can build your own and add a flavor or however many you want.”
For Trent, operating a bakery is new, but running a business is not.
Trent formerly owned Smiley’s Cab Co. She later left the cab service not long after the transportation app Uber grew in popularity.
“I met a lot of unique people, especially when I went to the airport,” Trent said. “But it was 24 hours a day and it was hard. When Uber came, I knew it was going to become more sparse than it already was for me. So I sold my contracts with the hospitals to another person who was opening another cab company. …
“I just knew that my time doing that was over with. It was time for me to do something else.”
Mostly, Trent was eager to start her bakery following the start of the pandemic and the boredom that ensued.
“When the pandemic hit, I lost my job,” Trent said, “so I stayed at home for a year because my kids were at home. I was just bored to death sitting at home. I wanted somewhere to be.”
She’s certainly been busy.
Trent’s bakery also offers sandwiches for those looking for a wholesome lunch break. She looks to add salads throughout the summer months and soups during the winter. She said she also does special-order cakes and sets out her daily selection of various cakes, homemade bread and cinnamon rolls, which she said are a favorite with those at the nearby fire station.
The bakery also serves as a place for Trent’s two sons to learn lessons in business and hard work.
“I don’t always have to leave them somewhere else,” Trent said. “They can come with me. I can still get that quality time with them and teach them the fundamentals of work, which is so important.”
Trent doesn’t have a background in baking, but she does have cooking know-how after having been a hardworking single mother.
“I was poor,” Trent said of her cooking experience. “I was a single mom trying to create fun things. I just got into it that way. I worked for the Waffle House for almost 20 years. So I have a background in food, but not necessarily in baking.”
Trent said she has a knack for hands-on learning and a photographic memory due, in part, to a learning disability. But, she said, that ability to learn physical tasks quickly has served her well in her new business.
“I never went to culinary school or anything like that because I would struggle with the book part of it,” she said. “If it’s hands-on or if someone shows me something, I can do it.”
The baker said she is always eager to talk to people, hear their stories, and serve a savory or sweet treat in her new store. But mostly, she’s finally found a passion that leaves her wanting to come back each day.
“I never had a job where I actually looked forward to it,” Trent said. “I go home and I wish I was here, still doing something. I want to be here.”