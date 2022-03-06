KINGSPORT — When Vann Avirett and Lee Moulse of Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi say it is always sunny and 70 at the Model City dealership, they are talking about the positive outlook of the business, not the fickle Northeast Tennessee winter weather.
And when it comes to selling new vehicles moving into the future, electric power will become more and more common, according to Craig Hite of Courtesy of Kingsport, a General Motors and Subaru dealership.
WALLACE SELLS THROUGH PANDEMIC
Avirett, managing partner and dealer operator, and Moulse, general sales manager, were interviewed on a warm but rainy Tuesday afternoon at the dealership at 2733 E. Stone Drive.
They maintain a sunny outlook despite the weather and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and life in general.
They had an immediate reason to smile: Less than two full days into the week, the dealership had sold eight vehicles.
They also had just finished buying 50 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the business to give out to customers, with another 50 boxes or so being bought by employees for private consumption.
They said it is part of their positive attitude and their efforts to take care of customers.
Put another way, it is hard not to have a positive outlook eating Girl Scout cookies. But looking at the walls gave Avirett another reason to smile.
Avirett proudly pointed out framed letters on display in the customer waiting lounge, which supplies free coffee, water and other drinks to customers awaiting service, congratulating the dealership for setting Nissan sales records in 2020 and 2021 despite the pandemic.
“Our attitude is 2022 will be even better,” Avirett said.
So while the vehicle selling industry struggles with a shortage of computer chips and supply chain issues, the two said Nissan and Mitsubishi efforts to manage the chip issue as it first presented itself and proactive moves by the dealership have kept their inventory and sales up.
“We took extra cars when we smelled this coming up,” Moulse said, adding that the dealership took delivery of 75 additional trucks.
“We acted proactively,” Avirett said.
Still, the automotive industry must recover from the chip shortage. “It’s going to get better. It’s going to take some time,” Moulse said.
Avirett, however, is proud of accomplishments so far.
“Our employee count now is higher than it was pre-COVID,” Avirett said, adding that the business, part of a group of Wallace dealerships across the Tri-Cities, is blessed with long-time employees and long-time customers.
However, the employees of the Wallace family of dealerships recently dealt with the death of the Tri-Cities Wallace dealerships patriarch Shelburne Wallace.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and Kingsport native spent a lifetime in vehicle sales that started out in 1961, when he became the youngest Oldsmobile dealer in the nation. Wallace, Avirett’s father-in-law, died at 85 on Feb. 9. He would have turned 86 March 4.
Aside from the car business, Wallace was a cattleman and also a football, track and baseball athlete at D-B and a baseball player at Davidson College in North Carolina.
“It truly is all about the people,” Avirett said.
“If we don’t sell to them (the same customers) more than once, we’re not doing our job,” Moulse said.
One of Wallace’s favorite sayings, according to his obituary, was “Hard work makes the cream rise to the top.”
As for the used car business, Avirett and Moulse said that compared to three years ago, the used car market is hot and that now is a good time to trade in a used car or to sell one.
They said that is because used car prices have gone up because of the shortage of chips that has put some new vehicles in short supply.
Avirett said that some car owners who were “upside down” on their vehicles, owing more than the cars or trucks were worth, suddenly have equity in the vehicles.
“Now is the time to trade your car,” Avirett said. “We’ve been giving folks more for their trades than they paid for them.”
And that will make customers happy with or without a cookie.
COURTESY VISION ELECTRIFIED
A few miles and few days away along the same “motor mile” of the Model City, Hite is the general manager of Courtesy of Kingsport. It sells Chevrolet, GMC and Buick models from General Motors and Subarus.
Hite said on a partly cloudy Saturday in the high 40s that the computer chip shortages are diminishing and that many of the new vehicles that will be shipped to the dealer later this year will be electric powered or gas-electric hybrids.
“People are already putting reserves on them,” Hite said of electric vehicles in the pipeline to consumers through the dealership at 1220 E. Stone Drive.
Those include the new GM Hummer, an all-electric vehicle to be shipping this summer, in addition to the existing electric Chevy Bolt, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, the latter two trucks.
To service and charge those vehicles, he said, Courtesy is investing in a new electrical charging system, including a 50 kilowatt one that provides fast charging.
“We’re getting into the future,” Hite said, although he said gasoline is “not going away for a long time” and that diesels continue to be popular in the large pickup market.
And in the present, he said he believes the chip shortage is more in the past than the future.
“It varies,” Hite said of the effects of the chip shortage. “You get some (vehicles) in and then we’ll get low.”
For instance, in January he said Subaru shipped 17 more vehiches that it did for February.
He said General Motors’ guidance is that the chip shortage should diminish or possibly all but disappear by the third or four quarter of 2022. In the meantime, he said, GM is focusing more on trucks, already a best-selling segment of the market represented by new GMC and Chevrolet trucks on the Courtesy lot ready for buyers.
However, not all new sales are trucks. Local real estate broker Dwayne Powell, a longtime Courtesy customer, recently purchased a red 2022 Chevy Corvette, a purchase shared on Facebook.
Hite said some customers are looking at what vehicles are about to be shipped to Courtesy and putting down a deposit.
“They’re putting a deposit on it, and they get the first shot,” Hite said. Other customers are ordering directly from the factory, which he said takes longer but also allows them to customize the exact features they want in a vehicle.
That also requires a deposit.
New vehicles pretty much are selling at MSRP or manufacturer’s suggested retail price, Hite said, and he said used vehicles also are selling at a premium.
So while potential buyers will have to come up with more money or more financing for a new vehicle, any existing used vehicles they have will generate more on trade.
“Some vehicles are being sold at more than MSRP. We are not doing that,” Hite said. And he said that what was once considered high mileage, anything more than 100,000 miles, is no longer an impediment to selling or trading.
“I just bought a truck off a guy and it’s got 190,000 miles on it,” Hite said of buying vehicles from owners outright to resell.
“I’m very optimistic about it,” Hite said of the new vehicle sales business moving forward.
