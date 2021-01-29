Northeast Tennessee lawmakers outlined their priorities during a regional chamber legislative breakfast held virtually on Friday.
The annual event gives legislators a chance to air new ideas and refresh old ones.
What our federal lawmakers said
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, noted she’s doing a lot of Zoom meetings nowadays.
“During my first year of service in the U.S. Senate, I visited every county in the state. Last year, we had to make some of those virtual,” she said.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, disclosed her assignments on the House Education and Labor and Homeland Security committees.
“I want to focus on issues that are relevant to East Tennessee,” she said. “I will be a voice on workforce development and labor issues. I’m all about the district.”
What our state lawmakers said
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, pointed out Tennessee has other problems besides COVID-19. “We still have a drug problem, a large drug problem,” he said.
But the Volunteer State, said Lundberg, is in a strong financial position. “I think about Texas, with billions of dollars in road debt. Our economic position is incredibly strong,” he said.
Comptroller Jason Mumpower noted Tennessee still stands out as the state with the lowest per capita debt in the nation. “You should thank your legislators for that every time you see them,” he said. “We are one of 13 states with a AAA bond rating.”
State Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, said state coffers are bigger this year.
“Fortunately, it’s a whole lot easier to govern when you don’t have a whole lot of money because it’s a lot easier to say ‘no,’ ” he said. “This year we have a significant amount of cash.”
State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said he’s tired of COVID-19.
“The stupidest thing I ever did was purchase a 2020 calendar,” said Hulsey. “People have been in their houses so long, they are going nuts and so am I.”
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, said he’s been working on bringing more broadband access to rural areas.
State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, said the state is concerned about workforce development.
“We’re concerned about having a healthy workforce,” he said. “If you have a healthy and educated workforce, it’s going to make our state more attractive to industries.”
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, will continue to chair the Senate Health Committee while state Rep. John Crawford will chair the House Local Government Committee.
Tennessee Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bradley Jackson said business owners want a new normal.
“As far as the Tennessee Chamber, it’s focused on an economic recovery period and getting us back to normal,” he said.