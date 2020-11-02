KINGSPORT — The Propel Program provides businesses with one-on-one assistance to help them grow their business, and teams them up with a mentor (an established community business leader) and exclusive mastermind group.
WOW (Women of Worth) is a group of female entrepreneurs and business owners that gets together to connect and learn new skills, share experiences and best practices, explore opportunities, and celebrate women’s entrepreneurship.
The WOW Propel Program is the best of both worlds. The goal of the WOW Propel Program is to inspire women entrepreneurs and promote personal and business growth.
Aundrea Wilcox, executive director of the Kingsport Office of Small Business and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), had this to say about the reason for the combined effort: “Access to capital is a primary constraint and need of women business owners and female entrepreneurs in our area. This program is a catalyst to developing a business on a sounder basis and getting it to the point where it is bankable and even attractive to private sources of finance if appropriate.”
The curriculum consists of GrowthWheel, a toolbox for decision-making in startup and growth companies. GrowthWheel helps entrepreneurs and business advisors get focus, set an agenda, make decisions and take action.
In addition to developing a bank-ready working business plan, business owners will receive specific help deciding between different financing options, preparing information for and negotiating with the lender, exploring alternative investment opportunities and reviewing current and future risks in the business.
According to Wilcox, “The No. 1 reason entrepreneurs ‘pass’ on these opportunities is lack of time. This program is designed to give entrepreneurs more time to devote to developing new products and services or improving their existing products and services. Accordingly, this initiative is entirely virtual, enabling us to more cost-effectively and efficiently reach a wider audience than ever. Utilizing a think tank concept, we are able to convene financial experts and bankers from beyond the region to provide insights, advice and ideas on attracting capital inflows to small businesses — especially woman- owned. This format makes female entrepreneurs’ lives easier. They can work on their business without leaving it, or even from home.”
Participants are required to meet virtually once a month, with their assigned mentor privately and also as a collective mastermind group.
There are only 10 seats available. The WOW Propel Program is funded through a grant from SunTrust Now Trust, which covers the total cost of the program.
KOSBE is accepting applications for the program until Dec. 1, 2020.
Visit www.kosbe.org/programs/wow for more information and to apply.