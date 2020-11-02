KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Office of Small Business and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) has launched its biannual Survey of Women Business Owners & Professional Women in preparation for the upcoming Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit, on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The survey is intended for professional women, women who own a small business now, or women who are considering starting a small business.
In 2018, KOSBE conducted the survey and found that 83% of women who did not own a business might be interested in owning a small business eventually.
Respondents also said that mastering personal branding/self-marketing, time management, and social media would help them advance their career or business the most. When asked to identify skill gaps or knowledge gaps, most respondents selected small business law and contracts, business and strategic planning, and finance and administration. However, 90% of women who took the survey indicated they are not considering college enrollment as an option.
KOSBE Executive Director Aundrea Wilcox said, “It is important for us to gain a clear understanding of the constraints and needs of women business owners, female entrepreneurs and professional women in our area. The results of the survey will inform our future programming and strategic focus. We want to offer meaningful and timely technical assistance and educational options.”
Women entrepreneurs and small business owners, entrepreneurial women who aspire to become a business owner one day, and professional women are encouraged to complete the survey online at: https://bit.ly/3jwuIxy. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is for market research purposes only. Individual responses are confidential and anonymous. Final aggregate results will be presented during the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit, on Nov. 19 in partnership with East Tennessee State University and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at ETSU.
For information about KOSBE, visit www.kosbe.org. KOSBE is a program of the Kingsport Chamber and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at the ETSU Kingsport Affiliate Office.