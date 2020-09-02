KINGSPORT — Kingsport plans to hold in-person and online public meetings this week to hear from you about the proposed “Brickyard bridge” project.
Kingsport is planning to develop the remainder of the Brickyard property (located off Industry Drive) to include residential space, an open green space, a relocated skate park and a new mountain bike course.
Another aspect of the project includes the construction of an ADA-compatible bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks to connect the Brickyard Park development and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with Downtown Kingsport at Centennial Park.
To help fund the construction of the bridge, Kingsport will apply for state grant funds later this month. The estimated cost of the project is $3 million, and if Kingsport receives the grant funds, it would cover 75% of the project with the remainder coming from the city.
City Manager Chris McCartt said the city would know by spring 2021 if it receives the grant funds.
About the meetings
A requirement of the state grant application process is for Kingsport to hold a public hearing about the project and to receive feedback from the community and various stakeholders. These meetings will be held later this week, both in person and online.
• The in-person meeting will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kingsport Improvement Building (201 W. Market St.) in the Bob Clear Conference Room. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social-distancing protocols will be followed.
• The online meeting (a Zoom webinar) will be on Friday at 10 a.m. Members of the public can access the meeting by registering in advance at the link provided on the Meetings and Notices page of the Kingsport Metro Transportation Planning Organization (KMTPO) website: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/kmtpo/meeting-schedule/meetings-notices/
For more information about the public meeting, call Lesley Phillips at (423) 224-2670.
Request for proposals
During a Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session on Monday, city leaders got an update on the development of the remainder of the Brickyard property.
A conceptual plan shows residential space on a 25-acre section north of the ballfields, greenspace to the west and the mountain bike course/skate park in the southwest quadrant of the property.
Originally, city leaders discussed building a large, multi-purpose outdoor venue in the northwest quadrant but backed away from that idea earlier this year. According to Monday’s presentation, that space would be a simplified event area/passive park for recreation and likely would include a concrete pad to accommodate a portable stage for events.
Kingsport plans to send out a request for proposals later this fall, asking local and out-of-state developers to submit a proposal for the development of the residential and greenspace on the Brickyard property.
“We’re asking them to come back with a high-level view of what they would like to accomplish and show that they have the means to accomplish it,” said Jason Hudson, the former director of economic development for Kingsport. “We would then select a few developers to submit a much more extensive plan because we don’t want to ask people to spend a lot of money chasing a proposal until we know they can do it and are in contention for final development.”
A steering committee of community and business leaders and Kingsport employees has been created to guide this process and narrow down the list of possible developers. Committee members include Jeff Fleming, CeeGee McCord, Larry Estep, Linda Kincaid, John Perdue, James Phillips, Elizabeth Poczobut, Ken Weems, Joel Conkin, Elaine Bodenweiser and McCartt.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we want to get it right,” Hudson said.