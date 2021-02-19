KINGSPORT — The Model City will soon be taking the next step in the development of the Brickyard Park property.
City staff are hoping to send out a Request for Proposals by the end of the month, asking local and out-of-state developers to submit plans for the northern half of the Brickyard site.
A conceptual plan shows residential space on a 25-acre section north of the ballfields, greenspace to the west, and a mountain bike course/skate park in the southwest quadrant of the property.
According to a draft version of the RFP, the intent of the request is “to create an aesthetically pleasing, multi-modal friendly, residential development,” one that preserves history and fosters pride in the community.
“The City of Kingsport is eager to see the next phase of the Brickyard development come to fruition with the forthcoming RFP advertisement,” said City Manager Chris McCartt. “Having new residential development coupled with public amenities will bring people to downtown and as a result fuel the economy of our downtown.”
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
John Rose, Kingsport's economic development director, said the city is hoping to send out the RFP by the end of February. Kingsport is awaiting one last piece of information from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation about possible soil contamination on the property before the RFP can be finalized.
Once that information comes in, Rose said the RFP would be sent out to developers, who would likely have 45 to 60 days to reply. The RFPs would then be reviewed by city staff, a recommendation would be made, and ultimately the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would approve the plan.
“If we don’t have the wettest year on record like we’ve had in recent years, ideally based on the design time frame and construction lead times, it could be Labor Day (when you see activity take place at the Brickyard property),” Rose said.
WHAT KINGSPORT EXPECTS
For several years, Kingsport has been working to determine the best use of the remaining property at Brickyard Park. Originally, city leaders discussed building a large, multipurpose outdoor venue in the northwest quadrant, but backed away from that idea last year.
In light of the Domtar expansion, Kingsport is planning to relocate the skate park to the southwest quadrant of the site and to construct a mountain bike course or pump track. Both the skate park and pump track are currently under design and are not a part of the RFP.
Rose said the RFP is only for the northern half of the property and must include plans for housing, event space, a road network within the development, and other amenities.
“We’ve tried to give developers leeway and encourage them to use their imaginations,” Rose said.
FURTHER INFORMATION
The RFP does not dictate the size and type of homes to be built in Brickyard, but the city is encouraging developers to use brick and composite siding. The only hard review is with the exterior elevation of the homes, Rose said.
“They have to provide detailed sketches of the proposed outside of the homes. The interior doesn’t affect the street look,” Rose said.
There’s also no requirement on the number of homes to be built.
“We expect it to be over 100, depending on the mix of what’s put in,” Rose said. “If it’s townhomes, the number will be higher, but if it’s single-family it’ll be on the lower end.”
As for the event space, what developers can propose is basically wide open, Rose said. Kingsport is hoping to receive many different ideas about what could be built on the site.
The Brickyard property was recently rezoned to PD (planned development) to allow for greater flexibility. It essentially calls for mixed-used development, allowing a variety of housing options and light commercial uses, such as neighborhood businesses.
Rose said Kingsport is not planning to offer incentives such as TIF (tax increment financing) or a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) for the development.