KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a couple of changes to Kingsport’s redevelopment plan last week, expanding the downtown district to include the Brickyard property and creating a new district to include part of Lynn Garden.
The changes were unanimously approved and are now in effect.
Prior to last week’s vote, Kingsport had six redevelopment districts:
• Downtown
• Green Acres/Crown Pointe/Southland
• Kingsport Mall (now East Stone Commons)
• Riverbend (the property located behind the Fort Henry Drive Wal- mart Supercenter)
• Riverwalk (the property along Netherland Inn Road)
• Stonegate (previously home to a Walmart on Stone Drive)
Redevelopment districts are essentially boundaries drawn around a specified amount of land, which makes that property eligible for financial incentives through the Kingsport Housing and Redevelop- ment Authority. The districts can include undeveloped, residential and/or commercial properties in both good or distressed condition.
The reason such districts are created is to spur the redevelopment of the property with the help of tax increment financing. TIF occurs when the KHRA takes the projected growth in property taxes on a project and uses that money to secure a loan from a bank. The loan is then granted to the property owner to help offset the cost of redevelopment.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the city has had tremendous success with redevelopment districts in the past, including the old Kingsport Mall, the Stone Gate shopping center and Crown Plaza.
“Our goal with establishing the Lynn Garden district is to provide a tool that will spur economic development,” McCartt said. “As a city, we believe the Lynn Garden corridor can benefit from the establishment of this district and as a result see positive redevelopment over time.”
DOWNTOWN DISTRICT EXPANSION
The Downtown redevelopment district is one of the largest on the books. It includes the 44 blocks of downtown; residential properties near Dale, Boone and Tennessee streets; the Riverview neighborhood; and the Food City shopping center on Clinchfield.
The amendment made last week by the BMA adds 38 acres of Cement Hill and 109 acres of Brickyard Park to the downtown district. Doing so was basically a housekeeping measure, said Jessica Harmon, assistant to the city manager.
“We’ve thought that Brickyard and Cement Hill were always in the downtown (district), but it never got done. So it was just a housekeeping measure to include that property.”
THE LYNN GARDEN DISTRICT
According to information provided to the BMA, the Lynn Garden redevelopment district is 118 acres with an appraised value of $24.7 million. Its boundaries include property around the Stone Drive/Lynn Garden Drive intersection, stretching down Tranbarger Drive to Allen and Chadwick and property on both sides of Lynn Garden to the end of Truxton.
Approximately 39 of the 102 parcels in the district have been subject to code enforcement violation and citations with 60% of the district being non-owner-occupied housing, the information states. The property appraisal value has also declined by roughly 20% over the past four years.
“We were looking at the vast majority of frontage of Lynn Garden Drive, but we’re starting with the commercial property because you can always go back and add to (the district) later,” Harmon said.
In fact, city officials said the Lynn Garden redevelopment district will likely be expanded once, maybe twice in 2022.
“We initially drew a boundary that was much larger than this, but the KHRA has to have a public hearing on it. Once we saw how big it was going to be, to have a productive public hearing, we knew we needed to scale it back,” Harmon explained. “Having 300 people show up would not be a productive meeting.”