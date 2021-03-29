KNOXVILLE — Business analytics and statistics senior Joelle Jarjoura, a Kingsport native, is among the top seven students graduating from the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business in the spring 2021 semester.
After graduation, Jarjoura is moving to Chicago to work as a demand planner for Pepsi Beverages.
In a UT news release, she said she is grateful and honored to be recognized for the hard work that put her at the apex of her graduating class. She also expressed appreciation for the support of the business analytics faculty and staff and from her classmates.
Jarjoura said that during her time at Haslam, she learned that business analytics can be applied to countless other disciplines and is truly the language of business.
“The Haslam College of Business has prepared me to confidently enter the workforce, and I am beyond grateful for the impact this college and university has had on my life,” she said.
Mike Galbreth, head of the BAS Department, said he and the faculty are proud of Jarjoura and the other top graduates.
“They epitomize the industriousness and creativity we hope to instill in all of our students,” Galbreth said. “We believe they will represent the department and the college well going forward, and we look to great things from them in the future.”
The Department of Business Analytics and Statistics’ mission is to create knowledge through research and to disseminate that knowledge through its degree programs.
The faculty uses the results of its application- focused research to educate students on how to affect positive change within organizations by emphasizing soft skills such as communication and team building alongside the targeted and effective use of analytics.
The department’s continually evolving curriculum draws upon state-of-the-art theoretical and practical content from the fields of statistics, machine learning and operations research.