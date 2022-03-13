By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — The wheels could be set in motion later this year for a replacement for Lee Apartments, a public housing complex torn down in 2018.
But the local housing authority serving the Model City is at work on projects ranging from serving the homeless to bringing WiFi to residents of its public housing, as well as housing projects to serve the mentally ill and those who’ve completed opioid addition treatment.
The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority (KHRA) plans to meet a June deadline for making a tax credit application for that project and a separate application for a smaller one, according to KHRA Executive Director Terry Cunningham and Deputy Director Sam Edwards.
“We are still looking at it. They have extended the application deadline until the summer,” Edwards said recently of the projects.
GROVE AND BIG ELM PROPOSED
The two projects are the Grove at Poplardale, to replace Lee at the old Lee site, and the Big Elm development above Hillside Pointe. Poplardale would follow five other such projects already completed that cost $46 million.
Edwards said tax credit applications are more difficult to get approved because the available credits have shrunk in the post-COVID pandemic conditions, which include higher materials costs and higher bids and costs overall for such projects. He said money for what would have been future projects has been shifted back to already-awarded projects, which face higher costs than anticipated.
The Lee replacement, the Grove, must include at least 128 new units but will include more if finances allow.
“We’re going to try to do more if we can,” Edwards said.
The larger project, likely to be called the Grove for short, is to be a mixture of townhouse, quad units and single family units, like the Riverview redevelopment.
Edwards said the Grove and Big Elm, if either or both are approved for tax credits, likely would have a construction start in the spring of 2023.
ADDING TO THE INVENTORY
All told, Edwards said KHRA has about 500 housing units, not counting at least 128 to be added by Poplardale. Aside from income-based single family housing units, those 500 units include market-rate properties, housing for the elderly and group homes.
Units in five projects account for 381 KHRA units: Reedy Point, the former Cloud Apartments; Magnolia Point, the former Dogwood Terrace; Hillside Pointe, the former Holly Hills; Kendrick Point, the former Tiffany Court; and Charlemont Place, formerly a private apartment rental complex.
AMONG OTHER ACTIVITIES:
• KHRA has nearly completed construction on a residential complex at 1040 Robertson St. for those who have gone through an opioid treatment program, Cunningham and Edwards said. The six-unit, single-building Slate House should open by the end of April, Edwards said.
• The West Gate complex, for which KRHA got TIF or tax-increment financing on the old West Stone Drive Walmart site near the interchange of U.S. Highway 11W and Interstate 81, has been pre-selling units.
• Edwards said KHRA is still working to distribute free Chromebooks or other digital devices to every household in its system of about 500 houses and free WiFi access to most. The Digital Navigator program still has more than 100 devices that are distributed to all new residents or famlies if they want one.
KHRA also is working to provide instructions, via the Kingsport Public Library, on how to use the devices for both children and adults.
As for the WiFi coverage, he said the plan to to expand it to be accessible in about 90 percent of residential units in a project that started in March and is hoped to be done by the end of April, Edwards said of a grant-funded project.
“We hope to cover the majority of every development,” Edwards said. For those with signal unavailable in their units, he said access will be available elsewhere on KRHA property.
“We see it as really a necessity. It’s really not a luxury to have internet,” Edwards said.
• A residence at 1054 Robertson St. is being renovated by KHRA for mental illness housing, eligible to be used by a family with at least one mentally ill member. A $60,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health is funding the project, which Edwards said should be done by this fall.
• Cunningham said the housing boom in Kingsport, which has a limited supply for homes on the market and 2,500 or so in the pipelines, is attributable to a backlog of demand for housing from existing residents as well as the attractiveness of the area to residents from other areas of the country.
He said the region’s education, healthcare, internet accessibility and overall quality of living have helped make it known as a good place to live. The pandemic also has expanded the number of jobs done virtually, meaning folks can live anywhere and work from home.
• Through the Street Outreach program, KHRA has hired two coordinators to assist area homeless people in betting housing and benefits. It is funded through a Tennessee grant that disperses federal money as a flow-through the Emergency Solutions program.
Cunningham said it is part of various efforts across the community, efforts he said he hopes continue to work together for the good of the homeless community.
He said such groups as the Salvation Army, Shades of Grace United Methodist Church and the Kingsport Homeless Ministry are working with Kingsport Police Department homeless social worker Erin Gray, Jonathan Andrews of United Way of Greater Kingsport and others to benefit and serve the homeless.
“We’re hoping everybody keeps working with one another,” Cunningham said.
