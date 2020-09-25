KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced on Thursday the 2021 Kingsport Chamber (74th) Annual Dinner has been moved to Friday, April 2, 2021.
The original date was Friday, Feb. 5.
“As you can imagine, this decision does not come lightly,” Bob Feagins, the chamber’s executive director of Communications & Development, said in an email. “After much thought, consideration and discussion with many involved parties (MeadowView Marriott, (musical group) Party on the Moon, Kingsport Chamber, Visit Kingsport, volunteer leaders, key sponsors and others), this was the only viable date in the first half of the year that MeadowView and Party on the Moon both had available together and the only date that did not coincide with another already scheduled and contractually obligated Kingsport Chamber event.
“Hopefully, everything will be back to “normal” in our society by then and we can do the April 2 date and come together to fellowship, socialize and celebrate this great community of Kingsport as we have for the past 73 years. I realize this is Easter weekend as well, but it’s the only feasible option at this point.”
Feagins cited “concerns surrounding COVID-19” as the reason for the decision.
Feagins noted the chamber will be offering sponsoring opportunities for “Kingsport’s Social Event of the Year!” later this fall.
The chamber has billed its Annual Dinner as the largest chamber dinner in the nation.