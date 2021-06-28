NORTON — Four existing or planned downtown Norton businesses are sharing a $60,000 pot of development money after a five-week course of training and getting their plans judged.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the challenge — the second such event the city has hosted since 2016 — was open to existing downtown businesses and to new entrepreneurs looking for planning help and advice to avoid many pitfalls that new businesses may encounter.
The Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College helped put together the class and coaching sessions, Ramey said, and their experience “was a great asset.”
While the first five weeks of classes and coaching welcomed more than businesses and people seeking the training, Ramey said four prepared enough to move into a presentation of their plans in a “Shark Tank”-style judged environment. Those competitors had to have a physical storefront presence in the Park Avenue downtown area and “have to be doing something different,” he added.
The four — Appalachian Books, Southern Roots Refurbishing, Sugar Hill Cidery and soon-to-be startup floral business Lovely Lucy’s — all showed business concepts that a closed panel of judges felt deserved to share in the $60,000 pool of Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) grant money.
Each of the businesses will flesh out their original presentations into detailed spending plans, Ramey said, with city and HCD oversight on how the money is spent.
Appalachian Books co-owner Carlie Tomlinson said she and her husband, Lloyd, will use their $12,000 to open more floor space for stock and for public events.
“Our goals are to double our inventory space and build in areas that promote the open exchange of ideas,” Tomlinson said. “The Small Business Challenge was a wonderful experience because we were able to connect and learn with other small businesses in Norton.”
Southern Roots Refurbishing owner Patrick Thomas said he located in Norton in October. Even with the pandemic, he said he has built a following with his furniture restoration repurposing. With his $15,000 grant, Thomas said he plans to expand his inventory of specialized paint and restoration products and to open more showroom and demonstration space.
“It was very, very insightful,” Thomas said of the Small Business Challenge’s classes. “For someone who hasn’t started a business, it helps you to not make mistakes that other new businesses have made before.”
Kaely Salyer started Lovely Lucy’s about three years ago as a mobile floral truck. When the pandemic started slowing that aspect of the business, she decided to turn it into a brick-and-mortar storefront that gets customers involved in their arrangements.
“It’s not your typical floral shop,” Salyer said. “We want to give customers a do-it-yourself experience where they can pick flowers and accessories and have a build-your-own-bouquet experience.”
Salyer said the $12,000 Challenge grant will help in picking a downtown location in time to open around Valentine’s Day 2022.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for a startup or someone who wants to expand an existing business,” Salyer said of the Small Business Challenge. “The city really cares about its entrepreneurs.”
Jennifer Bailey, owner of Sugar Hill Cidery, said she and her husband, Greg, have gone through similar challenges before, and she pointed to the advantages it gives entrepreneurs in their first business startup.
“It would be really good for those new businesses, but I especially like the opportunity to network with other downtown businesses,” Bailey said. “I like how the challenge picked a bookstore, a floral shop, a refurbishing store and a restaurant. For downtown Norton, it’s a great mix.”
Sugar Hill, which opened in the fall of 2019 at a former Park Avenue car dealership, will see its grant go toward tables, chairs and other furnishings for opening the building’s second floor as a special event and performance space, Bailey said.
Ramey said it takes a lot of coordination to hold the Small Business Challenge, but he said this year has already sparked interest in another.
“If the interest is there, we’d definitely be interesting in another challenge in the next year or two,” Ramey added.