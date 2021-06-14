JOHNSON CITY — Washington Prime Group, the company that owns the Mall at Johnson City, filed Sunday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness,” the company said in a news release on its website. “Throughout the restructuring process, the Company remains committed to serving as a preeminent operator of retail town centers and will continue to serve its guests.”
A spokesperson for Washington Prime Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
According to Reuters, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to temporarily close some of its approximately 100 shopping centers. Businesses, Reuters reported, were also unable to pay the company rent.
In its news release Sunday, the company said it is entering Chapter 11 after executing a restructuring support agreement with creditors that hold the majority of its outstanding secured corporate debt and unsecured notes.
“The Company will utilize Chapter 11 to implement a comprehensive and consensual financial restructuring of the Company’s corporate-level debt that will allow the Company to substantially deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its business and operations going forward,” Washington Prime Group said in the release.
The company said it has secured $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which will support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process.
“Washington Prime Group’s guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the Company’s retail town centers throughout the proceedings,” the release said.
Mall making improvements
The Johnson City mall has undergone a number of renovations over the past few years. In March, it announced that it would conduct a renovation of the entrance next to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which would include a new greenspace for outdoor events and activities.
The exterior renovation also includes new outdoor seating, fire pits and festive lighting. Space is also set aside for food trucks. The mall said in March the renovation would wrap up by summer 2021.
Two restaurants, Chicken Salad Chick and Chipotle Mexican Grill, recently opened at a new multi-tenant building along North Roan Street. Retailers Palmetto Moon, Rose & Remington and Curve & Cloth have also recently opened.
Additionally, the mall has been constructing a new space for HomeGoods, a home furnishing store that will occupy a spot previously held by Sears.
Mall officials said in October that they expected the location would open by the fall. They added that renovations to the mall’s interior common areas and entrances would be complete in 2022, which would include aesthetic upgrades like new seating, lighting, flooring and finishes.
On March 17, the mall marked its 50th year since its grand opening in 1971. An official celebration commemorating the anniversary was delayed to 2022 as a precaution against COVID-19.