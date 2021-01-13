NASHVILLE -- Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower of Bristol was appointed to comptroller Wednesday by the Tennessee General Assembly.
He replaces retiring Comptroller Justin Wilson.
"I have a great tradition to uphold, I have learned from the best," Mumpower said of Wilson. "Let's make government work better. God bless the state of Tennessee."
Mumpower is responsible for the overall management of the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, which comprises 12 divisions and more than 550 employees. Additionally, he serves as a liaison to the General Assembly, representing the comptroller's office on several boards and commissions including the Advisory Council on State Procurement and Tennessee Housing Development Agency.
Prior to assuming his leadership role within the Comptroller’s Office in December of 2010, Mumpower served as the state representative for Sullivan and Johnson counties in the Tennessee General Assembly. First elected to office at age 23, during his 14-year tenure, he held the positions of House Majority Leader and House Minority Leader. He served in key roles on the House Health and Human Resources Committee, the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee.
Mumpower has received numerous awards and recognitions during his career including being named Legislator of the Year on multiple occasions by several organizations, such as the County Officials Association, First Tennessee Development District, Tennessee Realtors Association, and Tennessee Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. He is also a recipient of the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Guardian of Small Business Award and the Future Farmers of America’s Lifetime Alumni Award, and he was named Outstanding Young Man by the Kingsport Jaycees.
Mumpower brings to the Comptroller's Office more than 20 years of experience with an invaluable level of expertise and a wealth of knowledge of state finances and operations. He is a graduate of King College with a B.A. in Economics and a minor in Political Science. Notably, in June 2013, Jason graduated from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Senior Executives in State and Local Government program. He is also a Rule 31 Listed General Civil Mediator.
Mumpower is an Eagle Scout and is active in many community organizations and projects, including the Rotary Club of Bristol, TN/VA and the chambers of commerce in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson County, Tennessee. He currently serves as a member of King University's Board of Trustees.