A building under construction on Eastman Road in Kingsport will soon result in a new insurance office. According to building permit records from the city, the 2,340 square-foot building at 1777 N. Eastman Road will be home to Lindsay Bolton's State Farm office. The office is located in front of T-Mobile.
Insurance office comes to Eastman Road
Marina Waters
