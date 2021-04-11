KINGSPORT — Were you hit hard during the recent hailstorms?
Farm Bureau Insurance currently has 639 property and 516 auto claims reported in the Greeneville East region for March 27. For comparison, there have been 2,478 property claims statewide and 1,073 auto claims.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says that after a disaster, you should file your claim as soon as possible. Call your insurance company or agent with your policy number and other relevant information. Your policy may require that you make the notification within a certain time frame.
The department also has these tips:
• Cooperate fully with the insurance company. Ask what documents, forms and data you will need to file a claim. Keep notes detailing the name of the person you spoke with and the day, time and content of all conversations with insurance companies, creditors and relief agencies.
• Be certain to give your insurance company all the information they request. Giving partial information will only cause a delay or incomplete processing of your claim.
• If your home is damaged to the extent that you cannot live there, ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses.
• Document the disaster by taking photographs or video of any damage.
• Make the repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls). Don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs. Be prepared to provide the claims adjuster with record of any improvements you made prior to the damage.
• Maintain any damaged personal property for the adjuster to inspect.
• Ask the adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement offer.
• Save all receipts, including those from the temporary repairs covered by your policy.
According to www.policyadvice.net, Texas represents the state with the most hailstorms and the highest amount of annual hail damage.