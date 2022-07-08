Gambling can be a lot of fun for most people, according the the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services.
“They set a budget, and enjoy the time that passes while they spend it. There’s more to gambling than the money,” the department’s website states. “For many, gambling is seen as a form of entertainment where any money they happen to win is a bonus.”
However, for some, according to the Mayo Clinic, “Gambling can stimulate the brain’s reward system much like drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction.”
Problem Gambling “Faces” from Virginia Lottery on Vimeo.
The Virginia Lottery and the Tennessee Lottery each offer “Play Responsibly” programs aimed at helping players avoid addiction, how to recognize problem gambling, and where to find help if you think you have a problem.
From the Virginia Lottery’s website:
Q: What is problem gambling?
A: Problem gambling includes all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. The essential features are increasing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently, restlessness or irritability when attempting to stop, “chasing” losses, and loss of control manifested by continuation of the gambling behavior in spite of mounting, serious, negative consequences. In extreme cases, problem gambling can result in financial ruin, legal problems, loss of career and family, or even suicide.
Q: What causes problem gambling?
A: The cause of a gambling problem is the individual’s inability to control the gambling. This may be due in part to a genetic tendency to develop addiction, one’s ability to cope with normal life stress and even one’s social upbringing and moral attitudes about gambling. The casino or lottery provides the opportunity for the person to gamble. It does not, in and of itself, create the problem any more than a liquor store would create an alcoholic.
Q: How much money do you have to lose to have a gambling problem?
A: The amount of money lost or won does not determine when gambling becomes a problem. Gambling becomes a problem when it causes a negative impact on any area of the individual’s life.
Q: How widespread is problem gambling in the U.S.?
A: Two million U.S. adults (1% of the population) are estimated to meet the criteria for pathological gambling in a given year. Another 4 million to 8 million (2% to 3%) would be considered problem gamblers: They do not meet the full diagnostic criteria for pathological gambling, but they meet one or more of the criteria and are experiencing problems due to their gambling behavior. Research also indicates that most adults who choose to gamble are able to do so responsibly.