KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group President and CEO Scott Fowler is a nationally recognized expert on the role of physician leaders creating value in health care.
He emphasizes the importance of having common medical records in patient engagement and quality of care.
In an interview, Fowler addressed these questions:
What was HMG’s COVID-19 strategy?
“The past year has really been challenging for everybody, but how an organization really responds to a crisis brings out the best in what is their culture and character. HMG went into COVID with a lot of the built-in pieces it needed to adjust to COVID and leaning toward a patient-centric model of health care. The primary goal has been to make the necessary adjustments which allow us to provide timely access to care for our patients and the community and No. 2, the safest way possible.”
How did HMG manage patients?
“Our patient-first philosophy allowed us to focus on individuals, one patient at a time and coordinate all of our capabilities to have that be the center of our strategy. Prior to COVID, we were managing our highest risk patients, our patients who had multiple chronic diseases or were older. They were already in programs that provided resources that were needed. Targeting the highest risk patients in COVID allowed us to do a reach-out to patients we thought were the most vulnerable. That reach-out included education, how to you respond, and what are the risk factors and answer many of the questions that have been confusing for patients. Many of our high risk patients were treated at home so we didn’t bring them into the office. Sometimes you have to, but we had telehealth and home visits. Those solutions were able to be implemented very quickly because we have a fairly robust data capability from our electronic medical records.”
What is HMG’s patient base?
“We have 200,000-250,000 patients that we touch over a two-year period.”
Is COVID over?
“We’re not at an end to the disease being present. We’re certainly at an end to the argument that many of the things that we were doing, the restrictiveness of things. We were shutting down a whole lot of things because we didn’t understand the virus very much. COVID is much more under control than before. We never let our guard down for any disease. COVID is certainly one of those. We understand how to treat it. We understand who’s vulnerable much better than we did. We’re not done yet, but we should celebrate that we’re moving forward.”
Has HMG been impacted by the labor shortage?
“I think we all understand there is a labor shortage. HMG has not been particularly impacted by that. I think we have a culture in HMG that has treated our staff as part of the family. Because all of our doctors are equal partners in the group, we’ve always tried to weather the storm together. Many of our team members have been together their entire career.”
What are you doing to attract new physicians?
“That really isn’t an issue. Physicians moving to environments where they can have autonomy — I am suggesting that independent practices versus employment models are more popular today than they have been. Hiring doctors is not a problem. There is competition in the marketplace, like in areas like nursing. You see that across the support services.”