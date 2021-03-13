By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Agency (KHRA) is in the process of distributing Chromebooks to every household in its income-based housing, as well as providing instruction on how to use them.
KHRA this spring is breaking ground on a six-unit residential complex to provide housing for those just out of substance abuse treatment.
Also, the $18 million West Gate residential project with which KHRA is helping private developers with financing is to have a groundbreaking this spring.
And next year, KHRA plans to apply for a grant to help in the cost of replacing the old Lee Apartments, which have been demolished, with the Grove at Poplardale. It will follow five other such projects already done that cost $46 million.
DIGITAL PROGRAM
Sam Edwards, deputy director of KHRA, said the agency is working to distribute free Chromebooks and WiFi to every household in its system of about 500 houses.
KHRA also is providing a digital navigation program on how to use the devices.
Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools still have some students who are virtual, and for part of the COVID-19 pandemic all area public school systems were all virtual for a time in 2019-20 and in the current school year.
ROBERTSON STREET HOUSE
Edwards also said KHRA this spring plans to break ground on a new house on Robertson Street, a facility that will provide housing for six people just out of drug rehabilitation or substance abuse treatment.
All told, Edwards said KHRA, headed by Director Terry Cunningham, has about 500 housing units, not counting at least 128 to be added by Poplardale. Aside from income-based single family housing units, those 500 units include market-rate properties, housing for the elderly and group homes.
THE GROVE AT POPLARDALE
The already-demolished Lee Apartments is the last income-based housing project awaiting completion.
“We’ve been trying for a couple of years to get the 9% tax credit program” for the Poplardale project through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Edwards said. Congress in December locked in the rate for the 4% program, but Edwards said KHRA plans to apply for Poplardale funding in the spring of 2022 instead of this year.
He said KHRA officials simply feel the application wouldn’t win funding this year.
“Our main focus last year was getting all the units filled,” Edwards said of units in five projects that account for 381 units: Reedy Point, the former Cloud Apartments; Magnolia Point, the former Dogwood Terrace; Hillside Pointe, the former Holly Hills; Kendrick Point, the former Tiffany Court; and Charlemont Place, formerly a private apartment rental complex that had fallen in disrepair that KHRA bought and gutted for a complete rehab.
Those five projects had a total price of $46 million.
Under the rules and regulations in which Lee was demolished, the replacement Poplardale complex must provide at least the 128 units Lee had.
“We are hopeful to put back more,” Edwards said, explaining that KHRA is acquiring property on Tennessee and Boone streets to expand the footprint of the project. “We have a good waiting list.”
All former Lee residents in good standing received a housing voucher for income-based assisted housing. They are not guaranteed a place in the new Poplardale development but would be eligible to apply.
Although plans aren’t finalized, Edwards said the Poplardale project likely will be a mixtures of townhouse and maybe garden walkup apartments.
“We’re trying to set it up for next year,” Edward said, adding that the decision is based partly on a needs score that measures the need for income-based housing in Kingsport and Sullivan County.
He also said Poplardale, which would be second in size only to the Reedy Pointe project with 189 units, may be done in phases instead of all at once.
WEST GATE
KHRA also is involved in the $18 million residential West Gate development on the old Stonegate Plaza shopping center site in West Kingsport. Groundbreaking on West Gate is planned for later this spring.
Local developer Danny Karst; his wife, Carla; and Kingsport attorney Todd East are planning to build 76 single-family houses and 16 townhomes on the 14-acre site, with work expected to begin in January. The project will be completed in three phases, and the developers hope it will be finished in about 30 months.
The new neighborhood will have townhomes priced in the $160,000 range and single-family houses in the $215,000 to $225,000 range.
Even though Kingsport deemed the Stonegate property a redevelopment zone 20 years ago, thus opening it up for incentives, the site has essentially sat dormant since the closing of the Walmart there 18 years ago. Now, through the use of tax increment financing (TIF), the property will finally be redeveloped.
KHRA will take the projected growth in property taxes on a development and use that money to secure a loan. That loan is then granted to the property owner, with the proceeds helping offset the cost of the project. Edwards said the city and KHRA will receive a small amount of money from the transaction.
In Kingsport, TIF has been used to help with the new Food City shopping center on Eastman Road and East Stone Commons on the site of the old Kingsport Mall.
The West Gate developers sought $1.2 million in TIF to be repaid within 15 years. The city Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Sullivan County Commission approved the TIF proposal.