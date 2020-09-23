SURGOINSVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TDECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Homeland Vinyl officials announced on Tuesday the manufacturer will invest $2.2 million and create 55 jobs in Surgoinsville.
As part of the expansion, Homeland Vinyl will add 38,000 square feet to its operations in Hawkins County, adding multiple new extrusion lines and assembly line capabilities.
Homeland Vinyl manufactures a diverse portfolio of vinyl profiles, including fencing, rail and deck products. The company has operations in six states across the U.S., including the facility in Surgoinsville.
In 2017, Homeland Vinyl added 50,000 square feet to its Surgoinsville facility and installed new equipment.
“I am pleased that Homeland Vinyl has decided to continue to invest in Surgoinsville. This expansion is a sign of positive momentum for Hawkins County as we continue to safely get Tennesseans back to work and the economy thriving again,” Lee, a Republican, said in a news release.
“While we continue to navigate the challenges we have been faced with due to the pandemic, TDECD’s work is all the more critical. We remain focused on attracting jobs to communities across Tennessee, and I’d like to thank Homeland Vinyl for its investment and commitment to the residents of Hawkins County,” Rolfe noted.
“We have had great success with our operations in Surgoinsville/Hawkins County. The community and business environment, along with our partnership with the Economic Development Authority, has allowed us to continue to grow at this location,” said Scott Smith, Homeland Vinyl chief financial officer.
“It’s always a good day when you can announce new jobs and we congratulate Homeland Vinyl for its decision to expand operations in Hawkins County. Our workforce is exceptional, our communities are beautiful, and our business-friendly climate makes Hawkins County a great place for businesses to locate or expand. I appreciate the work which has been done by Gov. Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and his team as well as our local officials to land these new jobs. It is a pleasure to partner with them to make Tennessee the best place in the U.S. to do business,” said state Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains.
“Homeland Vinyl is a valued employer in our community, and I know it will continue to thrive in Hawkins County for many years to come with our skilled and capable workforce. I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders for working with Homeland Vinyl to bring this investment to our community,” said state Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville.
“I want to thank Homeland Vinyl for choosing to expand in Hawkins County. Even with the events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the outlook of our economy, there are still companies thriving in Hawkins County. We are proud to say that Homeland Vinyl is one of these thriving companies. We are grateful to Homeland Vinyl for its commitment and investment in Hawkins County,” said Larry Elkins, chairman of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.
“This is the second expansion Homeland Vinyl has undergone since locating in Phipps Bend Industrial Park in 2015. This company will always hold a special place with both NETWORKS and the Hawkins County IDB as it was the first recruitment project announced under our partnership agreement, so it is very rewarding to see them thrive and grow,” said NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker.
Since 2015, TDECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in Northeast Tennessee, accounting for 6,000 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.