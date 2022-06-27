KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group will add three physicians to its Kingsport location next month.
Daniel Carroll, Lisa Cook and Mitzi Musick will join HMG starting July 5 at the medical group’s Med Plaza location at 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 3A. According to a news release from HMG, each provider has been serving the Kingsport community for several decades.
Carroll offers more than 33 years of primary care experience. According to the release, Carroll received his doctorate degree from East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville.
“I’m excited to join HMG where my patients can benefit from their coordinated care model,” Carroll said. “I’m looking forward to working with the other HMG providers, partnering with them to provide our community with high-quality, cost-effective health care.”
Cook is a native of Hawkins County and received her Master of Science in nursing as well as her undergraduate degree at ETSU.
“As I get to know and listen to my patients, I can help them with the little things that are actually very important, such as helping to them find a more economical prescription, educating them on how their medicines work and when to take them to have the correct effect,” Cook said in the release. “All these details you learn from listening can result in a better quality of life for my patients.”
Musick offers 22 years of primary care experiences, according to the release. She received her Master of Science in nursing and adult internal medicine at Vanderbilt University and completed her undergraduate degree at Milligan University.
“I chose primary care because I have a passion for learning about each individual patient and enjoy building relationships with them. Not only do you get to know your patient, but you also meet and build relationships with their family, who helps support their journey,” Musick said.
HMG includes more than 50 locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia with over 1,010 employees, including more than 200 physicians and mid-level providers in its provision of 24-hour medical/surgical coverage.
According to the release, HMG is regarded as a national leader in patient-centric care as well as a leader in clinical research and electronic health record integration and interoperability via the OnePartner Health Information Exchange.
For more information about HMG Primary Care at Medical Plaza or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 392-6200 or go online to www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/primary-care.