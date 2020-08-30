By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — An iconic building in downtown Kingsport has been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
The owner of the Kingsport Hosiery Mills (currently known as the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse) has applied to register the 3.1-acre property, located at the corner of Press and Clinchfield streets. Both the Kingsport Historic Zoning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved the nomination.
It’s now in the hands of the Tennessee State Review Board, which will decide on the application at a Sept. 15 meeting. The panel is comprised of professionals in history, architecture, archaeology, and historic preservation.
Rebecca Schmitt, historic preservation specialist with the Tennessee Historical Commission, said if the TSRB approves the nomination, it will be forwarded to the National Park Service, which will make the final decision on the listing.
NATIONAL REGISTER APPLICATION
The application is for the entire 3-acre complex at the Press/Clinchfield intersection, said George Taylor Jr., one of the primary owners of the property. It includes:
• The original, four-story hosiery mill (built in 1917).
• A 50,000-square-foot cinder block addition (built in 1956 by Dobyns-Taylor for the Kingsport Press to use as warehouse space).
• And the adjacent, smaller space where Tobacco Road has operated for 28 years.
“It’s been in our family since 1945 and I’d like to see it preserved and see it developed into something historical and saved for the city,” said the 77-year-old Taylor. “We’d be willing to sell it to somebody like that. Anything that’s beneficial to the city and the historical preservation of that building. If it would be saved historically, I’d be willing to sell.”
Taylor’s family is one half of the Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Company, and the family’s roots date back to the early days of Kingsport. In 1952, Dobyns-Taylor Hardware was the largest independent hardware company in America by volume, with $5 million in annual sales.
ABOUT KINGSPORT HOSIERY MILLS
When operations at the Kingsport Hosiery Mills began in 1917, the plant had the capacity to produce 26,400 pairs of finished hose daily, and it employed 85 people. By the end of 1919, the number of employees had increased to 150; by 1923, the number had grown to 200; by 1928, more than 400 people were working in the plant, of which 296 were women.
The plant did not fare well during the Great Depression, and by 1932 the facility closed and its machinery was removed. Dobyns-Taylor Hardware purchased the property in 1945 and began using parts of it as a warehouse. When Dobyns-Taylor ceased retail operations in 1985, the company continued using the old mill as warehouse space.
If this three-year process to get the property on the national register is successful, that means the owner can take advantage of a 20% national tax incentive. It’s something Taylor said is necessary to help preserve or develop the property. The nomination will also help keep the building from being destroyed.
“It’s the last historical building in downtown Kingsport and we want to see it preserved,” Taylor said. “It’s just not feasible for somebody to come in, invest the money and develop it without the tax credits.”