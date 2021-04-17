CHURCH HILL — You no longer have to be a firefighter or first responder to be a member of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
HCVFA Chairman Bill Killen said the organization revised its bylaws and opened membership to the public and/or businesses and corporations interested in supporting the association’s mission.
Killen said that mission is to encourage and support the eight volunteer fire and emergency services agencies of Hawkins County in the prevention of and extinction of fires and educating the public on the value of fire safety education and fire prevention in Hawkins County.
Membership categories include Junior Member, open to high school students between the ages of 15 and 18; Member, open to fire department personnel; Associate Member, open to anyone above the age of 18; and Corporate Member, open to any corporation, nonprofit, or organizations interested in supporting the goals and objectives of the association.