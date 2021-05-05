ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced on Tuesday he has vetoed a resolution approved by the county commission last week that lowered the speed limit, weight limit and number of axles permitted on Jim Town Road.
The new restrictions were in reaction to a proposed quarry business at the end of the narrow, winding roadway, which is located just west of Rogersville off Highway 11-W.
Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean told the commission at its April 26 meeting that new heavy truck traffic was damaging the road and creating a potential for a slide.
“Prohibited emergency vehicles from responding”
The restrictions approved by a commission vote of 20-0 included establishing a weight restriction of 10 tons; setting the speed limit at 25 mph, and 15 mph for big trucks; and prohibiting trucks with more than one axle.
Those restrictions were intended to be temporary and reduce damage to the road until the county receives an engineering study, which might provide a permanent solution to that problem.
Lee stated in a May 4 letter to the commission that the resolution appears to state that Jim Town Road is unsafe for vehicles over 20,000 pounds.
“Keep in mind that emergency vehicles — fire trucks which can weigh upwards of 35,000 to 45,000 — ambulances, and crash trucks typically have a weight in excess of 20,000 pounds,” Lee said. “This resolution has now prohibited emergency vehicles from responding on Jim Town Road, creating a liability, not only for the county, but also the first responders, as well as potentially placing the lives of citizens in danger.”
Lee: More axles do less damage
Concerns were raised during the April 26 commission meeting that the new restrictions would curtail current and new residential construction. At one point, there was an amendment suggested to exempt residential construction vehicles, but it was withdrawn.
Lee noted that hauling building materials would also be restricted by the new rules, as would trucks transporting hay and logs.
As for the axle rule, Lee said fewer axles place more weight on a smaller area of the pavement. More axles distribute weight and do less damage than a single axle of the same weight, Lee noted.
“If you are saying this road is unsafe for travel, then the road needs to be addressed immediately and/or potentially closed to everyone but for residents of Jim Town Road,” Lee said. “Further, I am unsure if any engineer and/or TDOT was consulted regarding the safety of the road.”
Lee suggested that some of Hawkins County’s federal stimulus funding go toward improving county roads.
“We don’t want that road tore all to pieces”
Hawkins County Commission Chairman Rick Brewer told the Times News on Tuesday he isn’t opposed to the veto.
“My thinking is we don’t want that road tore all to pieces,” Brewer said. “The (county) attorney said we were good (with the April 26 decision) but we’ve got to get some things straight on that road. We’re going to get that engineering report, and as far as I’m concerned we need to get some more information before we move forward.”
Brewer added, “The mayor explained his reasoning behind the veto, and I’m good with that. It will keep us out of any future lawsuits. We’re going forward with the engineering study. We want the same results, but we’ll have to make sure everything is legal and keep us out of lawsuits.”