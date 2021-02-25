ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee issued a scathing letter Tuesday criticizing Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell for pulling a resolution Monday to refinance a $14.975 million school construction loan that comes due April 1.
Lee said he was embarrassed by the way bond adviser Scott Gibson from Cumberland Securities was treated Monday evening when Gibson attempted to explain to commissioners the consequences of not refinancing that loan.
Commissioner Dawson Fields abruptly cut Gibson off and made a motion to adjourn, ending the discussion.
“This was uncalled for and downright rude,” Lee stated. “Remember, these actions reflect on this county, and business prospects look at our recorded meetings. Remember that the next time you complain about our county not attracting new businesses. Who would want to come to Hawkins County with all this backstabbing and childish behavior?”
“I just need some direction”
Gibson spent more than an hour during the Feb. 15 Budget Committee meeting explaining the need to refinance the loan, which dates back to the school system’s Phase 2 building project that was approved in 2003 involving classroom additions and renovations at multiple schools.
When the issue came up on Monday’s county commission agenda, however, Herrell told commissioners he was pulling the resolution.
“I’ve had a lot of calls with this. And I’ve been getting the mayor and our financial guy to help on this, and they’re not here tonight. And I sent them both an email, so I’m going to pull this until next month,” Herrell told commissioners.
After the last agenda item had been completed, Gibson went to the podium and stated he was there for the refinancing resolution that was pulled.
Fields interrupted Gibson and stated that the resolution had been pulled.
“I just need some direction,” Gibson told commissioners. “If you want to pull it, that’s fine, but that bank loan expires at the end of March.”
Commission Chairman Rick Brewer told Gibson he needed to speak to Lee and make sure the mayor attends the next commission meeting on March 22.
“The loan expires on March 31,” Gibson told commissioners. “I don’t have time between March 22 and March 31 to implement a bond issue, if you want to do that.”
Fields then interrupted again, “Mr. Chairman, I’m sorry to be rude. I make a motion to adjourn. The resolution has been pulled.”
“I think it’s a personal battle against the mayor”
As commissioners were exiting the courtroom, Budget Committee member Hannah Winegar expressed frustration with the resolution being pulled and the abrupt adjournment.
“This is like any other loan,” she said. “It has a balloon payment at the end of the term, and the bank can refinance. And the bank says, we don’t want to. … So we’ve got to do something or come the end of March it’s due in full. That means $14.975 million has got to be paid by somebody.”
Winegar added, “You can’t get a loan refinanced in six days. It’s worrisome to me, and I’ll be honest: I don’t care to call it out. I think it’s a personal battle against the mayor, and I’m not a fan of him either, but we’ve got to leave those things outside this room.”
Winegar subsequently contacted Lee, who agreed to schedule a March 8 special called meeting to consider the proposed loan refinancing.
“If he can’t do the job, he needs to step down”
Lee told the Times News on Tuesday that the bank has informed Cumberland Securities that it doesn’t want to reissue the current loan and it is due April 1.
“Because of this tight window, it was important to get this refunding finalized as soon as possible,” Lee said. “The consequences of not getting this loan refunded causes the payment to be due in full. If the county could not make the payment in full, which we cannot, then we default on the $14.975 million debt, our interest rates on the current debt increase, and our bond rating takes a hit. The bond rating decreasing negatively affects all future bond issues.”
Lee added, “I do not like calling a special called meeting, costing the county $1,200 plus benefits, but Commissioner Herrell left me no other alternative. Commissioner Herrell needs to stop playing politics and take care of county business. Commissioner Herrell attended the Budget Committee and received the same information as others. Commissioner Herrell even stopped by and got more information from our finance director before leaving. The previous Budget Chairman did not request the finance director and myself to hold his hand during the commissioner meeting. Mr. Herrell chose to take this position, and if he can’t do the job, he needs to step down and let someone that is qualified take the position.”