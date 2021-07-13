ROGERSVILLE — A new fire management services program being offered in Hawkins County Schools this fall will provide high school students a good groundwork for pursuing a career in fire and rescue.
Administrators and instructors are also hoping one side effect of the new program will be to provide Hawkins County’s several volunteer fire and rescue agencies with trained young recruits.
Cherokee and Volunteer high schools will each have their own fire management services (FMS) instructor who will teach three Level 1 intro classes in the fall semester. Each class has a limit of 25 students, which means there are 75 seats available at each school for this program.
Career & Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams told the Times News on Monday he estimates that 40 to 50 students have expressed an interest in taking the class at each schools.
Williams said they’re hoping to fill all three Level 1 classes in both the fall and spring, as well as interest enough students this fall to offer one or two Level 2 classes in the spring semester.
Meet your new FMS instructors in person
To encourage recruitment parents and students from each high school are invited to meet their instructors on one of the next two Saturdays to ask questions and learn more about the FMS program.
This coming Saturday parents and students can meet new Cherokee FMS instructor Doug Wood at the Rogersville Food City on East Main Street between 9 and 11 a.m.
On Saturday, July 24, parents and students can meet new Volunteer FMS instructor John Murnane at the Church Hill Food City on Silver Lake Road between 9 and 11 a.m.
Originally the program was going to have only one instructor commuting between both high schools.
Williams said several highly qualified candidates applied for the position, but Wood and Murnane stood out, so they decided to expand the program to two instructors.
“Both are retired fire service veterans, and both indicated a willingness to take on a part time role,” Williams said. “We discussed this with the high school administrative team and decided to hire both of these gentlemen on a part time basis. Aside from bringing in two individuals with a vast amount of experience to share with our students, this will help us in our efforts to establish this new program offering.”
“Help others and serve the Community”
Wood’s experience as a firefighter, rescuer and EMT dates back to 1996 in Florida where he was certified in multiple disciplines including Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic First Aid and CPR, International Trauma Life Support, Urban Search and Rescue, and HazMat Level 1.
“When I first heard of the job posting for this program it made me think of the reward of getting to teach and get the young teens interested in not only serving as a Volunteer to help the Community but also possibly lead them to a career as a Full Time Firefighter,” Wood said. “I was very honored to get this opportunity.”
Wood added, “The best advice for the students is the reward of always being able to help others and serve the Community. This profession you will always be learning something new, so always keep an open mind and take in all the knowledge that you can.”
“Inspire some of them to choose firefighting as a career”
Murnane retired from the Kingsport Fire department after 29 years. He was a Firefighter for 11 years, Engineer for 18 years and on the Hazmat team since the mid-1990s.
“After moving back to Hawkins County and getting involved with the Emergency Services again here, I saw the need for volunteers in all aspects of the county that involves the emergency services, Murnane said. “I was given the opportunity while I was in high school at Cherokee to attend an EMT class at Holston Valley two days a week. The principal and teachers worked with my school requirements to allow me to obtain my EMT. Back then, it was not offered through colleges as it is today. That experience set the direction for my life. I understand how an opportunity like that can shape or impact a high school kid.”
Murnane added, “We hope through the program, the students will gain an insight on the fire service. This may inspire some of them to choose firefighting as a career or to become a volunteer in their community. This not only impacts the student, but the community as a whole.”
“Ahead of the curve in training they will require”
Williams said there are there are no specified physical requirements for this class. FMS focuses heavily on firefighting, but it is not exclusively for students who wish to be firefighters.
“The program also teaches students about other jobs related to fire management services such as dispatch workers, EMT/paramedic and emergency management operations,” Williams added. “While the students will have an opportunity to do some hands-on learning in the form of training typical of firefighter training, we will make appropriate accommodations for any students who may not be able to do certain tasks for whatever reason.”
Williams added, “We believe this program will be beneficial to students who would like to pursue this type of career. We also believe it will benefit our community, in that students who wish to join local volunteer departments will have gained some of the basic knowledge they will need in that role and will be ahead of the curve in training they will require.”