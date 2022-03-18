ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show will feature small businesses, direct sales vendors and individuals that sell handmade/homemade products.
Tracy Falin said she wanted to start the event in hopes of getting small businesses from Hawkins County and surrounding areas to come together and promote their business. She also plans to make the event annual.
The market will feature more than 20 local small businesses, including vendors that specialize in jewelry, painting, clothes and more.
Some of the businesses that plan to attend are Lasting Memories Glass Lockets, Appalachia Artistry, Fabulous Fashion Boutique, Karen’s Craft Corner, Waxy Wicks Candles, Southern Wood Designs and Hillbilly Ben’s Leather Works.
Happy’s Easter Time Photos will also be at the event taking pictures of kids, families and pets with the Easter bunny.
The event will take place on April 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at East End Bowling Lanes in Rogersville. Food and drinks will be available at the East End Lanes Grill.
Vendors who want to sign up for the event will have to pay a $50 registration fee.