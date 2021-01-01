ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board and the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce recently participated in Tennessee Valley Authority’s Community Livability Initiative.
Developed by TVA Economic Development, this program is designed to map and showcase livability assets in an effort to attract economic growth in the area and highlight talent attraction assets.
Through an application selection process, the program is offered to community economic development organizations in the TVA service area to help foster long-term success.
Livability asset mapping is conducted by Tennessee Valley community participants and culminates in a presentation to site selection consultants and TVA Economic Development staff.
“A community’s ability to compete, gain jobs and attract economic investments depends on local leaders being prepared, having product available and understanding its workforce story and livability assets to differentiate their community’s unique strengths,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley.
“I was pleased that we were accepted to be a participant in the TVA Community Livability Initiative,” said Rebecca Baker who is Hawkins County IDB Executive Administrative Coordinator. “TVA has always been a great partner with the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. This opportunity enabled us to present our story to consultants who gave us positive feedback on our presentation. Hawkins County Industrial Development Board has a strong story and is better prepared to showcase this story to prospective companies on why Hawkins County is the best place to locate their business.”
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker added, “Rogersville /Hawkins County Chamber was honored to be ask to participate in the TVA Community Livability Program. The program gave us a chance to look at all our community assets, prepare a presentation and use the information that will help us as we recruit future prospects in industry, as well as retail. We gained experience in presenting the information to professional consultants, who in turn gave us positive feedback on how to refine our presentation and be prepared as we receive request for information from future prospects. The information will be invaluable to help bring industry and retail to Hawkins County as well as create new job opportunities.”