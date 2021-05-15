ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man with a history of printing his own money was served with a sealed indictment warrant charging him with three new counts of criminal simulation.
In 2019 Robert Cody Hodge, 25, 411 Birdie Drive, Rogersville, was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court to one year after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal simulation.
In October 2018, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office went to Hodge’s home to serve a jail furlough violation warrant and found him creating counterfeit cash using bleach, $1 bills and a printer.
At the time, there were eight reports from Rogersville businesses that received fake $20, $50 and $100 bills.
On May 11, Hodge was served with a sealed Hawkins County grand jury indictment warrant on three new counts of criminal simulation dating back to last fall. Criminal simulation is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
The indictments, which were handed down April 19, allege that on Nov. 5, 2020, Hodge passed a fake $20 bill at the Rogersville Pal’s; on Nov. 18, a counterfeit $5 bill at the Rogersville Tractor Supply; and on Oct. 23, three counterfeit $20 bills at the Rogersville Domino’s.
Hodge is scheduled for arraignment on those charges in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 11.
Additionally, Hodge has charges pending stemming from a Jan. 7 traffic stop including possession of meth with intent to deliver, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no insurance. Those charges were bound over to a grand jury last month.
As of Friday, Hodge was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $200,000 bond.
Other April 19 Hawkins County indictments
Bobby Lynn Burton, 56, 105 Watterson St., Rogersville: reckless aggravated assault, DUI, open container, speeding, registration violation and no insurance.
Kenneth Willard Collins, 58, 263 Cope Lane, Rogersville: maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Gabapentin and possession of meth.
Michael Allen Snead, 49, 515 Ensor Road, Church Hill: two counts of violation of community service for life.
L.C. Barnard, 57, 148 Barnard Lane, Mooresburg: reckless driving, violation of the due care law and assault.
Heather Marie Brewer, 33, 242 Poor Valley Creek Road, Rogersville: aggravated domestic assault.
Jonathan Ryan Davenport, 49, 1088 Jessie St.. Church Hill: DUI sixth offense, driving on a revoked license third offense, open container and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher George Cross, 30, 623 Armstrong St., Rogersville: possession of meth with intent to deliver and attempt to tamper with evidence.
Dylan Gregory Herron, 18, 132 Pine St., Church Hill: two counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft under $1,000 and theft over $2,500.
Jimmy Hurst, 70, 492 Morning Star Road, Church Hill: DUI, possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person, no insurance, simple possession of Buprenorphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, and violation of the due care law.
Colby Dylan Britt, 18, 5618 Orebank Road, Kingsport: two counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, violation of an order of protection, and no insurance.
Travis Scott Gilliam, 34, 266 Fork Branch Road, Rogersville: intentional removal of GPS device, violation of the sex offender registry, and five counts of violation of community service for life.
Cody Lee Compton, 30, 201 Light Road, Rogersville: aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500, and vandalism.
Cody Lee Davis, 33, 354 McNeil Circle, Mooresburg: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caden Neil Amyx, 20, 175 Cave Springs Road, Rogersville: theft over $10,000 and two counts of forgery.