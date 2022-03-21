ROGERSVILLE — After the conclusion of a road traffic study conducted by the city of Kingsport, the Hawkins County Industrial Board is eager to begin a paving project at Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
At Thursday’s IDB meeting, Chairman Larry Elkins discussed the options the board could take in paving 2 miles of Phipps Bend Road.
An engineering firm from Kingsport, Mattern and Craig, did a design and cost analysis evaluation, determining that it would cost approximately $1.2 million to repave the road.
“We estimated that in one (period of) time, 18,000 vehicles travel Phipps Bend Road,” Elkins said. “It’s got to be the highest vehicle count on any county road in Hawkins County, and much of that traffic is 18-wheeler traffic, so it’s a big (deal).”
The analysis determined that the road is deteriorating due to age. Jason Snap, who works on issues in the industrial park, said that the situation will get worse.
“The roads are at a point (where) you get the water seeping down in between the pavement layers,” Snap said. “From here forward, you’re gonna get pretty substantial subgrade deterioration. Right now, it’s not a huge issue. There are some of (these issues) that’s going on now. We’ve got a little bit of money in the budget that we provided to address spot areas of subgrade deterioration, but as you go forward, that’s only going to get more prevalent.”
The county highway department has assisted with the roads and even paved a portion of Phipps Bend Road from Highway 11-W down to the four-way stop.
“I don’t think it’s (any) reflection on the county’s highway department,” Elkins said. “Lowell (Bean) is good to work with us on any issue, but this time requires a whole lot more than just a pothole fix.”
Elkins spoke to the Hawkins County Commission Road Committee, which advised him to speak with the ad hoc committee appointed to distribute the $11 million in COVID funds the commission has received.
Nancy Barker, a commissioner who serves on the ad hoc panel, said that COVID money does not qualify to be used on roads, but the commission might be able to provide funding through the general fund.
A resolution will be considered at this month’s commission meeting to move $10 million of the COVID into the general fund.
Elkins said he feels that if they postpone paving the roads, prices will continue to rise, making the project even more difficult to complete in the future.
“This is one of those things that if you don’t pave it now and you say, ‘Well, let’s kick that can on down the road for another year or two,’ I think the cost of doing (this project) will go up exponentially,” Elkins said.
Elkins plans to continue discussions about the paving project with the commission.
The IDB also received a $10,000 conservation grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority to buy doors and signage to help keep intruders out of the old nuclear reactor site located in the industrial park.
Rebecca Baker the IDB’s executive administrative coordinator, said she will be working with a company to acquire a door “that is not as easily torn down.”