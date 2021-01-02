ROGERSVILLE — It has been disputed whether Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee has the authority to withhold county contributions from nonprofit organizations that didn’t provide financial records, but next year that may be a moot point.
In December, the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted 6-0 to recommend that the full commission adopt a resolution requiring bank statements, canceled checks and other pertinent financial records of all nonprofit agencies that receive annual funding.
The resolution is expected to come up for a vote at the Jan. 25 commission meeting, and it would take effect beginning with the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In September, Lee announced he would require financial records dating back three years from nonprofits before they could receive their county contributions.
That announcement came after four annual county contribution recipients were named as the subjects of state comptroller investigations for alleged spending irregularities, including the treasurer of both the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association and Church Hill Rescue Squad, who admitted to the Times News that she had stolen funds.
There was some resistance to that rule, with several agencies refusing to turn in the required information including Hawkins County Hazmat, which announced it would be shutting its doors if it didn’t receive the contribution by January.
Eventually, however, most agencies turned in their financial records, including Hawkins County Hazmat.
Stanley Valley VFD Chief Stacey Vaughan stated at a December Public Safety Committee meeting he could find no law giving Mayor Lee the authority to withhold funds approved in the budget by the commission. Nevertheless, Vaughan turned in his agency’s records and actually recommended that the commission officially make the records mandatory.
On Dec. 14, the commission’s Budget Committee discussed Vaughan’s suggestion, making the financial records mandatory each year, although from 2021-22 on they would require only the previous year’s financial records.
“I spoke with Jim (Lee) about this, and he said there is a Tennessee code in the law books that gives us (the commission) the right to request that,” said committee Vice-Chair Keith Gibson. “I personally think it would be a good idea, when (finance director) Eric (Buchanan) sends out the information, that we have that (records requirement) as part of it. They’ll know up front if they turn (the funding application) in, they will be required to turn that in.”
At a previous Public Safety Committee meeting, one firefighter had suggested requiring records on how the county funding is spent, but not the funds that are raised through private contributions and other fundraisers.
That was a possibility discussed by the Budget Committee Dec. 14, but Buchanan said that probably wouldn’t work because all their revenue generally goes into “the same pot.”
“It’s kind of hard to say which money is the county’s contribution because it’s all in the same place,” Buchanan said. “So they can just show you valid expenditures and not turn over the things that would be incriminating.”
Gibson said he believes the commission should require all financial records from the previous year.
“If they show records of the money that we give them, but they’re doing something illegal with all their other money, then there’s no way you can see that if we don’t get those records,” Gibson said. “On some of these records he (Lee) has been finding that. They are taking money, using ATM cards and taking the money out, and nobody knows where the money is going.”
Buchanan told the Times News that as of Dec. 17 there were only two nonprofits that hadn’t turned in their financial records for the past three years to receive their 2020-21 contribution.