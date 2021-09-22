SURGOINSVILLE — A plot of land at the intersection of Technology Drive and Phipps Bend Road soon may be home to a Career Technical Education center.
The new CTE facility proposed for the Phipps Bend Industrial Park is moving forward. It is to serve students and adults across Hawkins County.
The project is to be across from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology location in the park. Transfer of the property ownership is contingent on the school system finding funding in the next three years.
Hawkins County Schools CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams said plans should move forward more quickly than that. “We would like to get this project rolling just as quickly as possible.”
The roughly 27,000-square-foot project likely will cost between $5 million and $7 million, but certainly should be less than $10 million, Williams said.
TWO OF THREE APPROVALS
Williams and Director of Schools Matt Hixson met with the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board on Sept. 15, during which the board approved moving forward with the project. That was on the heels of a Sept. 14 vote of approval by the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Board.
The proposal also must be approved by the Kingsport Economic Development Board, which is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the Eastman Room of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce in the Press Building downtown.
“We’re on about step three of 2,000,” Williams quipped in a Monday interview.
Earlier this year, Hixson and Williams asked the Board of Education to allow them to begin exploring the idea of a new CTE facility offering programs to students from all three high schools in Hawkins County: Volunteer, Cherokee, and Clinch.
“We’re not going to shutter our programs at Cherokee or Volunteer,” Williams said.
He added that a machine tool program could be one of the offerings at the new center since that CTE program is more expensive but in demand by local industries. He said it also is in line with Gov. Bill Lee’s agenda to promote CTE.
PROPERTY TO TRANSFER AFTER FUNDING IDENTIFIED
The Joint Venture Board voted unanimously to work with the other partners, the two industrial development boards and the Tennessee Valley Authority, to find a way to make the property available to the school system.
Williams said that motion came with the caveat that the property would not change ownership until school officials have identified funding sources for the proposed center. The motion also came with a three-year time limit that could be extended as needed if the project is progressing, Williams said.
“We offer several programs of study within CTE, but not every program is available at all three high schools. Students at Clinch, for example, currently only have two CTE options, engineering and teaching as a profession,” Williams said in an email.
He said elsewhere in the region, the Greene Technology Center houses CTE offerings for Greeneville City and Greene County schools. Across the state line in Scott County, students from Gate City, Rye Cove and Twin Springs attend CTE courses at a central facility.
The location near Stony Point just outside the Surgoinsville city limits is not geographically centered among the three high schools. Hixson and Williams said they believe the proximity to local industries and the Hawkins County TCAT facility (a satellite campus of TCAT Morristown) was more beneficial than a center located equidistant from each school.
“We want to strengthen existing relationships and build new partnerships to expand work-based learning opportunities within these industries,” Williams said in the email.
“If we end up housing programs in this building that are not offered at the TCAT facility, we would also work with TCAT to open the building to adult learners after high school students leave for the day,” William said in the email.
Additionally, Williams said the school system wants to open the center to industry partners in Hawkins County to conduct training for their employees when needed and to see the facility help recruit new industry to the area.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.