By MATTHEW LANE
The United States is awash in unused parking spaces, with many surrounding empty or nearly vacant shopping malls, big box retailers, grocery stores and strip centers.
Miles and miles of asphalt are sitting vacant as more and more Americans make the switch to online retail. The convenience and necessity of internet shopping (especially during the recent pandemic) have resulted in retailers contracting their brick-and-mortar footprints in many communities.
The end result has been large parking lots sitting virtually empty. If you drive around town, you’ll notice some yourself. But it’s not necessarily anyone’s fault that those areas are idle. Typically, cities have rules that dictate how many parking spaces a retailer must have before opening.
And in the days before the internet, those parking spaces were probably necessary. Today, not so much.
A University of California study found there are at least 800 million parking spaces in the U.S. — three for every vehicle on the road and covering a land mass of roughly 25,000 square miles. That’s about the same size as Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island combined, said Jeff Fleming, the Move to Kingsport relocation manager for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
“With the changes we’re seeing every single day when it comes to online shopping and delivery to your door, (large parking lots) are going to be less and less needed,” Fleming said. “So cities that come up with strategies to repurpose that land in a meaningful way are going to be successful in the long run.”
One prime example of unneeded parking in Kingsport can be found at the old Stonegate shopping center on Stone Drive.
A BLIGHT FOR DECADES
The 14-acre Stonegate site (once home to a Walmart) has sat empty for years and has been a blight on the neighborhood. Kingsport deemed it a redevelopment zone, thus opening it up for incentives, but for nearly two decades nothing happened.
Until now.
Local developer Danny Karst, his wife, Carla, and Kingsport attorney Todd East have been working since April 2020 to create an $18 million residential development on the site. West Gate will include 76 single-family houses and 16 townhomes.
The latter will be in the $160,000 price range and be approximately 1,500 square feet with a one-car garage. Most of the single-family houses will range from $215,000 to $225,000 and be roughly 1,750 to 2,600 square feet.
“This project has the potential to serve as a model for the redevelopment of former commercial sites, not only in Kingsport but across the country,” said City Manager Chris McCartt.
George Smith, chief engineer and designer on the West Gate development, said the first phase of the project has been completed. The engineering plans have been approved for the second phase, and the third phase plans have been submitted.
“Houses will start going up while we finish phases two and three. It’ll be right around the corner,” Smith said.
THE NEED FOR HOUSES
The housing market in Kingsport — like in many places across the country — is doing rather well. In fact, many local Realtors say the market is unlike anything they’ve ever seen.
In February, Kingsport had more than 600 housing lots in development. Two months later, that number jumped to more than 1,500, according to John Rose, economic development director for the city.
“Kingsport is desperate for housing,” said Vice-Mayor Colette George, who is also the principal owner of Blue Ridge Properties. “We can’t build (houses) fast enough.”
According to the initial plan, D.R. Horton — the largest homebuilder in America — had agreed to purchase all of the lots in the West Gate development as the phases came online with the last one planned for purchase in the June/July 2022 timeframe.
However, due to the current housing market in the U.S., that schedule has been changed.
“They weren’t supposed to take phase two until December or January. I got a call last month. They want it all by Oct. 15,” said Danny Karst. “We were not expecting that, so we’re going to get busy.”
CHANGING WITH THE TIMES
Communities across the country are dealing with the same issue as cities in our region: How do you repurpose old big box retailers and large parking lots into new uses? Successful examples found elsewhere include turning such spaces into apartment complexes, public libraries, churches, schools, indoor racetracks and storage facilities.
Figuring out how to repurpose those buildings and parking lots is going to be very important public policy for the future, Fleming said. Using that space for housing could solve two problems at once. It meets a need and it allows for infill development within the city, as was done with the Skyland Falls development, at the old Dixon school site, and in the Ridgeway neighborhood.
“(Infill development) is much more cost effective for the city to provide services. If you can reuse property that’s already near existing housing, then you’re not having to drive miles out to the periphery,” Fleming said. “I applaud developers who are willing to take a risk, being creative, and willing to try this in Kingsport. Every city is facing this, and we’re fortunate we have someone from the private sector who stepped up with a willingness to do it here.”