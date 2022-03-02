BIG STONE GAP — Kaylyn Laws opened her pet grooming business in August 2021, after years of working as a groomer for other businesses.
While her experience and local demand helped Far Fetched Pet Grooming operate in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laws found two sources of advice that will help her expand her operation this spring.
The Big Stone Gap Small Business Challenge and the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College helped Laws learn more fundamentals about running a successful business and the importance of small businesses supporting each other in their communities.
Laws said the six-week Challenge program helped her learn about a range of business topics from social media marketing and accounting to legal issues and developing a business plan. Along with that extra knowledge, she gained another business boost — $17,000 in prize money that will help her expand her business.
Small Business Development Director Becky O’Quinn Purdie said 22 businesses started in the Challenge, with 15 businesses presenting business plans that were evaluated for awards. Big Stone Gap used a community development block grant to fund the Challenge and awards.
“We’re taking this one step further to apply for a (Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority) seed grant,” Laws said.
Purdie said Laws’ passion and expertise showed during the Small Business Challenge’s closing event — presentation of the business plan and what she would do if awarded the first-place cash prize.
“There’s no doubt that she’s in the right business and that she’s going to take care of your animals when they’re here,” said Purdie. “It just exuded in her presentation.”
Tabitha Graiger, Laws’ mother, said her daughter’s love of animals has contributed to her business success. She recalled how, as a child, Laws stepped out of their car once to rescue a kitten in the middle of traffic.
“She got back in and said what, I’ve got it, it’s okay, and we found a home for the kitten,” Graiger said with a laugh.
“Most of the business I already knew about logistics,” Laws said, talking about how she decided to open her own grooming salon. Kennel day care is a scarce local resource, she added, as a stream of customers came to pick up pets on Tuesday.
Graiger said the business expansion will mean creating at least one new job by hiring a receptionist to help handle customer appointments and phone calls.
Purdie said Laws’ business plan for the Small Business Challenge showed Laws’ experience and familiarity with what it takes to run a grooming operation. For others wanting to start a business without that level of familiarity, Purdie said, the Small Business Development Center offers resources such as business plan templates and connecting people with business experience for advice.
Purdie also credited Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson and town Community and Economic Development Manager Ked Meade with starting the Challenge and working to connect existing and new business owners to exchange advice and support each other.
“One of the common misconceptions for startups is that there’s a lot of funding out there available to a business or a startup and that’s not necessarily true,” Purdie said. Lenders often require personal guarantees and equity, she said, and getting a business started can take longer than people realize.
Seed capital programs such as VCEDA’s program are still a valuable resource for the prospective business owner, Purdie said.
Laws said she hopes her expansion will help build up equity and funding so she can expand to provide kennel service and an outdoor run area.
“We’ve already had an overwhelming amount of support for what we’re about to do because there’s hardly any options locally for boarding and day care,” Laws said.