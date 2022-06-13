EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement.
The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents to gather after a combination of events: completion of the four-lane section of Route 58 and the eventual bypassing or closing of businesses like the old Wheeler Store that sat empty along the highway.
Hubbard returned to Lee County after her husband died, started a sheep farm, and soon began working with Lincoln Memorial University’s Veterinary School, which used it as a training site for students. Over time, she realized there were two communities in the area: generations who were raised in what Hubbard calls “the lower end of Lee County,” and LMU students and faculty.
Property and rental values in the Ewing area had been climbing in part due to housing demand by people associated with the school staff and student demand for rental housing, Hubbard said.
“When you used to be able to rent a house for maybe $350 a month, that is a thing of the past,” she said.
By 2019, Hubbard and Brown found that the Wheeler Store and a nearby house and barn were for sale.
“Melissa called me and we immediately put down a contract on it,” said Brown. “An hour after we closed on the property, the Realtor said they got 10 more calls from people interested in it.”
The pandemic slowed their plans, but Hubbard and Brown now are working with an architect on plans to turn the Wheeler building into the Whistle Pig Country Store and Farmers Market. With a trailhead to Cumberland Gap National Park a few hundred yards behind the store and Wilderness Road State Park trailheads within a few miles along Route 58, Brown and Hubbard said the Whistle Pig is well-placed to serve hikers and tourists.
Brown has been disassembling the barn for the tin and planking, which will become rustic interior paneling for the Wheeler building. The house will also come down and be replaced with what Hubbard sees as a combination general store/coffee house/event venue/parking area and a site where locals and students alike can get to know each other.
Brown and Hubbard are looking to open the Whistle Pig as soon as 2023 to fill a range of needs.
“We found that students from the veterinary school have no place really to stop, eat or relax while studying,” Hubbard said. “They want local stuff rather than having to drive some distance. They want to be able to go to a mom-and-pop place, and we’re amazed at how much students are interested in Appalachian culture.”
The sisters said they are working on what has become a puzzle with several pieces. With no municipal sewer in the Hensley Settlement area, they are working with Virginia Tech Extension experts on a septic system that does not use a traditional septic tank.
Finding the money and expertise to deal with design and engineering for their ideas has also been a challenge. Woods and Hubbard credited the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College with getting them a $25,000 technical assistance grant from regional development partnership Opportunity Appalachia to help fund the design process.
“For a small business trying to open, applying for grants can be a daunting experience,” said SBDC Director Becky O’Quinn-Purdie, “but this is so much more than a country store.”
“Through Becky’s help, we hope to be a catalyst for young people who want to stay here and see business opportunities,” said Hubbard.
“We want to be impact-driven,” said Brown. “We don’t need all the big-box stores here, and we want to be able to buy as much as we can from local vendors to build this and to operate.”
The Whistle Pig can become a cultural hub for the area, Hubbard said, and she would like to see regional artists and bluegrass and old-time music programs at Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University take advantage of the facility as a venue.
Brown, Hubbard and O’Quinn-Purdie also credited SBDC staffer and Rose Hill resident Suzette Smith with bringing a local connection, experience in marketing and social media, and a sense of need for the project. The sisters also give credit to Kingsport architect Mark Freeman for grounding their vision.
“He asks you if this is going to work three or four years down the road,” said Hubbard.
“If we weren’t so stubborn, we might have given up on this already,” Brown said as she and Hubbard laughed.