Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 4-5
Carlos Gervasio Hernandez, 36, Asheville, N.C., speeding; driving without license.
Xavier M. Morant, 23, 38 Hilldane Road, Greeneville, Tenn., violation of probation.
James Alex Freeman, 26, 374 Brookfield Drive, Kingsport, aggravated assault; domestic assault; vandalism.
Billy Jessie Bowen, 33, 160 Arrow Head Road, Duffield, Va., failure to appear; violation of probation.
Candise Marie Stout, 39, 1013 Highway 93, Fall Branch, violation of pre-trial release.
Brian Ray Hayes, 55, 133 Dogwood Drive, Fall Branch, possession of Schedule II for resale; unlawful drug paraphernalia; DUI; open container law; driving while license is suspended or revoked; altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment; compliance with financial responsibility law required; tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.
Rhonda Wilson Bradley, 47, 1356 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, violation of parole.
Justin Ryan Harr, 21, 716 Fourth St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Quantavious Demtrius Swint, 22, 1115 Lambtown Road, Vienna, Ga., violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Christopher Matthew Greene, 34, 456 Oakmont Drive, Kingsport, violation of conditions of community supervision.
Kala Marie Grayson, 26, 405 Elmhurst Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jean Hip Hoots, 57, 809 Fain Ave., Kingsport, DUI; driver’s license violations; violation of implied consent; reckless endangerment (without a weapon, bodily harm).
Carla Renee Speaks, 37, 516 Lakeside Dock Drive, Kingsport, domestic assault; disorderly conduct.
Angela Fern Howard, 45, 900 Tree Mont, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Shawn Paul Cambra, 35, 507 E. Cottage St., Elizabethton, violation of probation.
Jennifer Sue Street, 52, 109 Northwood Place, Gray, violation of conditions of community supervision; violation of probation.
Debra Lee Johnson, 57, 103 Grandview Road, Church Hill, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Julia Nichole Thomas, 30, 340 Wheatley St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Dustin Michael Bennett, 29, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, violation of probation; burglary; aggravated assault.
Dustin Randy Johnson, 33, 1112 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, Schedule IV drug violations; theft of property.
Jesse Eugene Reeder, 22, 904 Tiptop Ave., Kingsport, domestic assault; vandalism.
Aaron Austin Mullins, 31, 1171 Castlegate Drive, Osceola, Va., possession of Schedule VI for resale.
Jacob Conner Housewright, 18, 113 Mcteer Drive, Kingsport, controlled schedule I - drug violations; possession of Schedule VI for resale; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Randy Lewis, 55, 1178 Presimeon Fort Road, Ky., failure to appear; driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; compliance with financial responsibility law required; evading arrest; drug fraud; failure to appear.
Gabriel Bradley Smith, 23, 497 AA Deacons Road, Jonesborough, failure to report; violation of probation.
Tabitha R. Lambert, 40, 306 Princeton Village, Princeton, W.Va., fraudulently obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance; theft over $500.
Jeremy William Long, 35, 180 Country Side Drive, Bluff City, driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to appear.
Tammy Lynne Smith, 42, 2145 Carolina Ave., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Dwana Sue Burchett, 52, 1018 Eastern Private Drive, Kingsport, Schedule V drug violations; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Paul Timothy Rouse, 42, 1301 New Hampshire, Bristol, Va., violation of probation.
Brandon Shea Houser, 38, 301 Shady Brook Drive, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; vandalism; driving while license is suspended or revoked; false imprisonment.
Reginald Hadlock, 20, 27024 Major Drive, Abingdon, Va., compliance with financial responsibility law required; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Byron Lewis Webb, 46, 2145 Carolina Ave., Bristol, Tenn., unlawful drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; violation of probation.
Jeneen F. Darrow, 50, 221 Lynn Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Dillon Overbey, 26, 348 Dunkard Church Road, Rogersville, display of registration plates; driving without license; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Harrison Landin Earls, 30, 624 Anderson St., Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; traffic control signals.
Stefanie Darlene Beach, 45, 345 Glenn Ave., Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Rodney Michael Stapleton, 50, 340 New Summerville Road, Kingsport, domestic assault; public intoxication.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed July 1-3
Timothy Daniel Bowlin, 38, 463 Grassy Valley Road, Whitesburg, 1st offense driving on revoked license; violation light law; failure to appear.
Amanda Leah Baker, 35, 1052 Old Union Road, Church Hill, failure to appear.
Robert Mark Price, 53, 807 Old Highway 11-W, Rogersville, theft over $1,000.
Patricia Ann Price, 52, 807 Old Highway 11-W, Rogersville, theft over $1,000.
Patrick Lynn Parson, 37, 364 Caney Creek Road, Rogersville, 1st offense violation probation.
Jonathan Jason Allen, 42, 131 Willis Lane, Rogersville, violation sex offender registry; violation probation-out of Sullivan County.
Larry Wayne Seal, 33, 105 Seal Town Road, aggravated assaulr; disoederly conduct; public intoxicarion.
Bruce Allen Calton, Jr., 34, 200 Reesor Hollow Road, Church Hill, possession schedule 6 drugs.
Landon Michael Turner, 24, 149 Hawkins Ruad, Bulls Gap, violation probation.
Peggy Lynn Paeson, 56, 364 Canet Creek Road, violation probation; violation community corrections.
Brandon Keith Shell, 38, 1539 Meadow Run Drive, Morristown, violation probation.
Austin Eugin Morris, 21 202 Ramey Town Road, Church Hill, violation probation.
Tasha Marie Testerman, 228 Baker St., Kingsport, theft under $1,000.
Jamie Louann Williamson, 40, 443, Austin Mill Road, Rogersville, failure to appear; 2 counts violation probation.
Robert Paul Rector, 48, 1322 Bulls Gap/Saint Clair Road, Bulls Gap, aggravated assault; vandalism.
Jason Ray Bernard, 33, 1286 Gap Mountain Road, , Greeneville, failure to appear.
David Dwayne Wolfenbarger, 36, 5001 Maloneyville Drive, Knoxville, failure to appear.
Chrystal Firmingham, 36, 1405 South Eastman Road, Kingsport, public intoxication.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 8-11
David Shane Sutherland, 34, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Riley B. McConnell, 20, Duffield, expired inspection, failure to wear seat belt.
Jonathan Cravens, 34, Gate City, no valid operator’s license.
Lori Neil Brickey, 48, Dungannon, expired state inspection.
Andrew Lee Jennings, 50, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Timmy Dean Trivett Jr., 32, Johnson City, failure to appear.
Jeremy Calvin Higgins, 30, Johnson City, contempt of court.
Nathan Donovan Fletcher, 34, Gate City, assault.
Joseph Samuel Owens, 31, Fort Blackmore, failure to appear, give false info to law enforcement, identity theft to avoid arrest.
Jessica Diane Burton, 31, Nickelsville, two counts trespassing.
Hannah Sylvia LaForce, 27, Kingsport, enter dwelling at night, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Nathan Owens, 39, Fort Blackmore, failure to appear, identity theft to avoid arrest, give false information to law enforcement.
Brenda Kaye Wyres, 56, Church Hill, defective equipment, make false statement to law enforcement.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard March 6
Roderick A. Boggs, 64, 315 Basham Hill Road, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, placed on unsupervised probation, concurrent with a federal sentence.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard May 6
Fonda Pruitt, 37, 537 Elm St., Mount Carmel, perjury, fined $50 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service.
Randy Osborne, 40, 281 Barrett Hollow Road, Bulls Gap, 2 counts livestock running at large, not prosecuted.
Claude Williams, 51, 121 Murphy Road,Mooresburg, theft up to $1,000, simple possession or casual exchange, possession or casual exchange methamphetamine, fined $1,050 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation.
Ryan Childress, 30, 164 Meadow Spring Lane, Mount Carmel, failure to give immediate notice of accident, fined $10 plus costs; failure to give immediate notice of accident, failure drivers to exercise due care, not prosecuted.
Karolyn Cadwallader, 55, 3370 Herbert Harville Drive, Morristown, violation probation, not prosecuted.
Roy Simpson, 57, 1019 Mountain View Road, Church Hill, 2 counts public intoxication, fined $20 plus costs; 2 counts criminal trespassing, not prosecuted.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard July 2
Anthony Keith Robinette, Bristol, Va., false identify self to law enforcement, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $124 costs, serve six months jail, suspended but 30 days, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard July 2
Susan Reavis Noto, Midland, N.C., expired registration, complied with law, pay $64 costs.
Anthony Keith Robinette, Bristol, Va., drive without license, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), fined $500 plus $148 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard July 7
Brittany Diane Nicole Owens, Bristol, Tenn., fugitive felony without warrant, (felony), dismissed; failure to appear, guilty, pay $234 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended but two days.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard July 7
Allison Scott Peters, Weber City, show cause, failure to pay restitution, dismissed on each.
Kitty Bowen Dunlap, Duffield, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $104 costs.
Jasmine Nicole Elliott,
Blackwater, Va., insufficient tread on tires, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Brittany Sasha Mays, Pennington Gap, failure to have vehicle inspected, dismissed
Clarence Edward Burton, Rutledge, Tenn., no driver’s license, guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $129 costs.