Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Dec. 30 - Jan. 1
Cierra Long, 25, 2261 E. Center St., Kingsport, violation of probation; criminal impersonation.
Brandon Still, 35, 162 Country Lane, Church Hill, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; DUI; display of registration plates.
Seth Cornelius, 28, 1209 Tredmont Ave., Elizabethton, drug paraphernalia; prohibited weapons; failure to appear.
Laura Pankonie, 26, 104 Mohawk St., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Whitney Taylor, 35, 877 Burem Road, Rogersville, DUI; drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie McCloud, 33, 426 W. Valley Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Rockie Marshall Jr., 39, 3021 Low Ranch Drive, Kingsport, aggravated robbery.
Christopher Malone, 36, 152 Old Airport Road, Blountville, Schedule VI drug violations; possession of stolen property.
Terry Burrell, 43, 1313 Putman St., Kingsport, criminal trespass; vandalism; failure to appear; driving or moving unregistered vehicle upon highway; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; violation of probation.
David Parrott, 31, 829 Myrtle St., Kingsport, failure to appear; drug paraphernalia; theft of property; order of attachment.
Gary Crouch, 22, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, drug paraphernalia; violation of probation; simple possession or casual exchange.
Michelle Gibson, 32, Stanley Valley, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Corey Vaughn, 35, 213 Mcfarland Drive, Kingsport, Schedule I drug violations; drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange (two counts); compliance with financial responsibility law required; display of registration plates; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Mark Oney, 58, 112 Church Lane, Kingsport, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; lights required on motor vehicles.
Anthony Hunley, 30, 1133 Myrtle St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed April 12
Natasha Nichole Massengill, 36, 196 Keaton Lane, Sneedville, failure to appear.
Austin Lee Simpson, 25, 149 Kingsley Ave., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Johnna M. McLain, 25, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, failure to appear.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed March 24
Kelly Ingrid Herndon, 27, Appalachia, three counts violation of probation.
Laura Beth Elliott, 20, Big Stone Gap, possession of narcotics.
Tiburcio Arenas, 22, Weber City, possession of narcotics.
Kainan Blake Jackson, 18, Bristol, Va., burglary, grand larceny.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 18
John Michael Crumley, 42, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for three years; violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for 11 months, 29 days; violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for two years, to run consecutively to each other
after serving a sentence of two years.
Mercedes A. Hanifin, 29, 916 Chadwick Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation, returned to supervised probation for four years with an expiration date of Feb. 18, 2025, to enter the TNROCS program after release from custody on Feb. 19, 2021.
Ronnie A. Horton Jr., 31,
Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of 14 years.
Kristina Marie James (Spears), 42, Kingsport, attempt to commit aggravated robbery, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of three years.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard Oct. 6
Willard Fleming, 52, 2034 Diana Ave., Kingsport, possession or casual exchange, fined $750 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 88 hours community service
Tyler Lawson, 21, 410 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville, domestic assault, not prosecuted.
Amanda Baker, 36, 1052 Old Union Road, Church Hill, violation probation, not prosecuted.
Rena Johnson, 43, 424 Buzzards Roost Road, Apt. 16, Bulls Gap, not proosecuted.
Andres Betancort, 24, 818 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, 1st offense DUI, fined $350 plus costs, serve 7 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, ignition interlock device ordered, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service, attend DUI class; reckless driving, vehicle - evading arrest flight, possession of a handgun while under the influence, not prosecuted.
Brian Bentley, 40, 320 Iris Drive, Kingsport, public intoxiation, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, fined $160 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 48 hours community service.
Aaron Berry, 25, 103 Clicktown Road, Church Hill, domestic assault, not prosecuted.
Robert Morelock, 36, 465 Early Branch Road, Church Hill, driving on suspended license, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, violation financial responsibility, fined $900 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; tampering with evidence, violation registration, not prosecuted.
Michael Haley, 1347 Tranbarger Drive, Number 7, Kingsport, auto Burglary, not prosecuted; identity theft, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, attempted forgery $1,000-$2,500, bound over to the grand jury.
Joshua Wilson, 29, 261 Holston River Drive, Kingsport, 2nd or subsequent driving on suspended license, violation financial responsibility, speeding, capias issued.
Kelly Glymp, 35, 601 Holston Drive, Kingsport, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, fined $150 plus costs, serve11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; manufacture/deliver/sell/possess schedule 3 drugs, not prosecuted.
Kevin Amyx, 28, 446 Old Hickory Circle, Mount Carmel, public intoxication, simple possess or casual exchange, fined $260 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service, attend Alcohol/Drug Evaluation and Counseling.
Amanda Baker, 36, 1052 Old Union Road, Church Hill, violation probation, not prosecuted.
Rena Johnson, 43, 454 Buzzard Roost Road, Apt 16, Bulls Gap, violation probation, not prosecuted.
Andrew Sboukis, 28, 2025 Sand St., Kingsport, violation probation, probation revoked, $50 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive.
John Spritzer, 28, 106 Fairview Ave., Lot 8, Church Hill, driving on revoked license, violation financial responsibility, capias issued.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard March 25
Mckinley Ray Bowers, Church Hill, assault on law enforcement, (felony), obstruct/resist by threat/force, (misdemeanor), elude/disregard police, (felony), possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possession of marijuana, petty larceny, (felony), drive after forfeit license, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Marlin K. Culbertson, Erie, Mich., unlawful validate deer license, (misdemeanor), not guilty.
Cory W. Taylor, Nickelsville, shoot wildlife from vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $50 plus $99 costs.
John L. Sims III, Gate City, possession of marijuana, not prosecuted.
Property transfers
HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded Feb. 1
Chester Barton Holloway to Evelyn Lanette Smith aka Evelyn Lanette Holloway, district 7, lot 5, Kinkead Estates, quitclaim.
John A. Cox and Karen Cox to John Cox and Karen Cox, Trustees to the Cox Living Trust, district 2, lotb 2, part of Dr. R. B. Baird Property, quitclaim.
John Lawson to Justin Reece Lawson, district 9, lot 1, Edd Beck, quitclaim.
Larry Dykes and Patricia Dykes to David A. Dykes and Melissa Dykes, district 5, 0.109 of an acre, part of lot 1, part of Larry Dykes Property, quitclaim.
Laura Hyder and others to Kelly McCanless and Christina McCanless, district 5, 32.78 acres, Laura G. Hyder ET AL Property, $175,000.
Kayla Ellis aka Kayla Daryl Smith to David Rodriguez and Delia Esther Rodriguez, district 7, lot 39, West Ridge Estates, $50,000.
Sandra R. Fletcher to Mark Allen Hall, district 7, lots 10 thru 12, part of lot 13, part of lot 14, W. E. Murray Property, $165,000.
Patrick Cox, Jr., Executor to the Phyllis Louise Barrett Austin Estate and others to Ethan Christian Price, district 9, lot 12, lot 13, King, $165,000.
Dustin W. Chapman to Mark Andrew Thompson, district 5, lot 22, Millers View Plantation North Side, $168,500.
Matthew Mennona and Victoria Mennona to Michael E. Young and Susan A. Young, district 9, lot 62, lot 63, C. H. Richardson Addition, $167,400.
Recorded Feb. 2
Anthony Byington and Connie Jo Byington to April Byington, district 6, parcel of land, no description, $74,000.
Joseph Worley Roberson and Dianna Jean Roberson to Jeremiah M. Quillen, district 9, lot 22A, Castle Heights, $175,000.
Steve Marshall and Kristan Marshall to Kayla Daryl Ellis and Joseph Ellis, district 7, 1.28 acres, $257,500.
Nicole Knight to Larry Knight, district 1, 1 acre, Kathleen Hickman Rutherford Property, $14,000.
Ginger N. Chandler to Patrick H. Chandler, district 7, lots 2 thru 5, J. M. Wells Property, quitclaim.
Judy Williams, Conservator to the Bobby D. Quillen Estate to Robert M. Collette and Teresa N. Collette, district 7, 0.81 of an acre, $248,000.
Tommy Arnott and Linda Arnott to Travis E. Arnott and Carla Arnott, district 1, Hobert B. Moore Estate and L. H. Smith Property, quitclaim.
Manuel Neri to Lee Colley III and Victoria M. Colley, district 6, 10.31 acres, lot 1, Carl J. Wallen Property, $10,000.
Recorded Feb. 3
Denny Arnold and Brenda Arnold to Rick Stewart, district 5, 5.44 acres, lot 6, Mitchell Farm, quitclaim.
Kiki B. Israel and Russell Israel to Ova Moore and Vida Moore, district 4, lot 3, Valerie L. Salam Property, $140,000.
Elwood Curtsinger and Mary L. Curtsinger to Anna Marchetti, district 3, Elwood and Mary Curtsinger Property, $149,900.