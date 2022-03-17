Police
KINGSPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Dec. 25-30
Crystal Carter, 44, 952 Chadwick Drive, Kingsport, DUI; lights on vehicles other than motor vehicles required; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; violation of implied consent law; violation of probation.
Austin Davidson, 26, 595 River Road, Church Hill, simple possession or casual exchange; drug paraphernalia; domestic assault.
James Propst III, 43, 339 Twin Hills Drive, Kingsport, public intoxication; prohibited weapons.
Donald Roberts Jr., 35, 280 Hamilton Trail, Piney Flats, criminal trespass; resist stop/arrest.
Charles Broome, 44, 245 Royal Drive, Kingsport, drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.
Robert Brewer, 43, 556 Mill Creek Road, Kingsport, identity theft (two counts); forgery (two counts); theft of property; aggravated assault; violation of probation; failure to appear.
Steven Mountjoy, 63, 1612 E St., Kingsport, violation of probation; public intoxication.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Dec. 16
David Summie, 53, 891 Haire Town Road, Jonesborough, domestic assault; theft of property.
James Everson Jr., 29, 1221 Lyods Chapel, Mount Carmel, violation of probation.
Trevor Taylor, 52, 200 Tanglewood Drive, Bristol, Tenn., vandalism; resist stop/arrest.
Michael Shepherd, 34, 358 Ramblin Road, Jonesborough, failure to report.
Matthew Fleenor, 33, 219 Shelby Ave., Church Hill, failure to appear; violation of probation.
Gary Partin, 36, 117 Autumn Creek Lane, Gray, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Jason Hickman, 41, 1440 Wolfe Lane, Mount Carmel, violation of probation.
Dylan Warren, 26, 244 Fletcher Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange.
Elizabeth Waddell, 36, 1405 Stratford Road, Kingsport, violation of probation; drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange; burglary,
Madison Norris, 24, 130 Ford Lane, Church Hill, failure to appear.
Natosha Hickman, 34, 1440 Wolfe Lane, Mount Carmel, failure to appear.
Amanda McClellan, 28, 1000 Stonegate Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Tarik Hassan, 66, 1112 E. Center St., Kingsport, failure to report.
Michael Niederwemmer, 38, 927 Larry Neil Way, Kingsport, theft of property; forgery.
Rex Lewis, 59, 343 Hickory Bluff, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Kayla Johnson, 30, 632 Milam St., Kingsport, theft of property; simple possession or casual exchange (two counts); drug paraphernalia; burglary.
Devon Proffitt, 29, 606 Rock Hill Road, Watauga, Tenn., aggravated assault.
Betty Wilbanks, 61, 109 Cox St., Bristol, Tenn., cruelty to animals; failure to appear; criminal trespass.
Keith Eads, 48, 2 Lynn St., Bristol, Tenn., manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine; criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Feb. 10-11
Travis Scott Dishner, 38, 422 West Main St.,Greeneville, failure to appear.
Thomas Aaron Fannin, 36, 2013 Brown Drive, Apt. B113, Rogersville, 2nd offense DUI; simple possession schedule 4 drugs.
Erika Brooke McGinnis, 28, 9271 Highway 11-W, Mooresburg, possession methamphetamine.
Daniel Lee Chess, 30, 249 Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill, 2 counts violation probation.
John Lee Kurtz, 27, 2100 Isaac Ave., Lot 28, Church Hill, domestic assault.
Michael Keith Lane, 30, 205 Church St., Surgoinsville, 3 counts driving on suspended license; possession drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange.
Doyle Adam Henley, 55, 292 Campbell Drive, Rogersville, DUI; speeding; no seat belt; evading arrest by motor vehicle; failure to maintain control; resisting arrest; possession schedule 6 drugs; possession schedule 3 drugs; failure drivers to exercise due care; failure to appear; felony reckless endangerment; driving on revoked/suspended license.
Doyle Adam Henley, 55, 292 Campbell Drive, Rogersville, failure to appear, manufacture/deliver/sale/possess methamphetamine; simple possession schedule 4 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia; violation window tint; violation financial responsibility; driving unregistered vehicle; unlawful removal of plates; failure to appear.
Breanna Abigail Derrick, 31, 170 Honeycutt Road, Rogersville, attachment for failure to pay child support; evading by motor vehicle; violation light law; driving on suspended license; possession drug paraphernalia; violation financial responsibility; 4 counts reckless endangerment.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Jan. 18-20
Victoria Danielle Weatherly, 32, Kingsport, 13 counts violation of probation.
Steven Dale Thrift, 48, Kingsport, possession of narcotics.
Patrick Curtis Boggs, 27, Wise, possession of narcotics, two counts escape.
Krista J. Boggs, 51, Gate City, two counts fugitive from justice.
Nichole Leanna Jessee, 23, Kingsport, three counts violation of probation.
Rondal L. Price, 38, Kingsport, passing on solid line, no operator’s license.
Richard A. Rivera, 55, Duffield, possession of narcotics.
Kenneth Dean Renew, 43, Nickelsville, grand larceny.
Barbara Dolen, 53, Mount Carmel, eight counts possession of narcotics.
Junior Lee Hunley, 58, Gate City, violation of probation.
T.J. Crawford, 39, Rogersville, possession of narcotics.
Carolyn Michelle Moore, 32, Kingsport, possession of narcotics.
Sammy Lee Leftwich, 43, Waynesboro, possession of narcotics.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY
CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Dec. 10
David Hoke Ware, 52, 2012 Holly St., Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for eight years restarting this date.
Ryan Andrew Allen, 32, 1632 Carolina Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation, to enter the Recovery Court Program.
HAWKINS COUNTY
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard Nov. 12
Matthew Asbury, 34, 2305 Jayne Road, Kingsport, speeding, theft up to $1,000, 2nd or subsequent driving on suspended license, evading arrest flight, violation financial responsibility, reckless driving, alter/falsify/forge title/plate/assignment, driving unregistered vehicle on highway, capias issued.
Cases Heard Nov. 15
Corey Cinnamon, 27, 1900 Highway 66, Bulls Gap, attempted violation sexual offender registration form contents required, attempted violation residential and work restrictions, aggravated sexual battery, violation sexual exploitation of a minor, not prosecuted.
Rebecca Sims, 32, 365 Opossum Hollow Road, Rogersville, simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on suspended license, resist stop, arrest, search with no weapon, capias issued.
Amy Powell, 43, 245 Hickory Hills Road, Church Hill, violation probation, probation revoked, serve 11 months, 29 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, to run concurrent; violation probation, not prosecuted; violation probation, probation revoked, serve 11 months, 29 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive.
Johnny Napier, 47, 716 Douglas Drive, Rogersville, public intoxication, no contact order issued, not prosecuted.
Joshua Greer, 35, 480 Burem Road, Rogersville, driving on suspended license, violation display registration plates, violation light law, possession or casual exchange methamphetamone, attempted possession schedule 6 drugs, attempted unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, attempted prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed in a dangerous felony, not prosecuted
Taylor Hunt, 22,924 Clinch Valley Road, Eidson, Tenn., criminal trespassing, not prosecuted; theft of merchandise-shoplifting, possession or casual exchange, fined $800 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent plus 30 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 80 hours community service.
Rickey Carter, 54, 2650 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, serve 10 days jail at 75 percent, serve 11 months, 29 days probation.
Preston Acito, 26, 775 Lake Ridge Road, Kingsport, speeding, violation financial responsibility, violation obedience to required traffic control device, not prosecuted; evading arrest, 1st offense DUI, reckless endangerment with no weapon involved, reckless driving, fined $475 plus costs, serve 48 hours jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, time already served, to run consecutive, ignition interlock device ordered, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service, attend DUI class; speeding, 2 counts violation obedience to any required traffic control device, driving on wrong side of road, violation one way roads and rotary traffic islands, not prosecuted; evading arrest, reckless endangerment with no weapon involved, reckless driving, fined $125 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service.
Joshua Greer, 35, 480 Burem Road, Rogersville, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, fined $150 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served; driving on suspended license, vioation display registration plates, violation light law, possession or casual exchange methamphetamine, attempted possession schedule 6 drugs, attempted unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, attempted possession prohibited weapons, possession of firearm with intent to go armed in a dangerous felony, not prosecuted.
Freddie Greer, 46, 1711 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville, vioation probation, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation; violation light law, not prosecuted; driving on revoked license, fined $25 plus costs, time suspended license.
Waynah Witt, 38, 5090 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, failure drivers to exercise due care, violation vehicle entering through highway or stop intersection, capias issued.
Lauren Lady, 36, 724 Crosby Lane, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn., violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, serve 11 months,
29 days probation; violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, serve 11 months, 29 days probation.
Joshua Arnold, 32, 224 Old Highway 66, Rogersville, theft up to $1,000, fined $50 plus costs, time suspended, serve 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation; forgery up to $1,000, not prosecuted; theft up to $1,000, fined $50 plus costs, time suspended, pay restitution, serve 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation.