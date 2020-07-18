Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Brandi Serene Starke, 27, Church Hill, and Robert Wayne Pruitt, 34, Church Hill, May 8.
Sequia Lynn Smith, 19, Bristol, Tenn., and John Edward Johnson, 20, Bristol, Tenn., May 8.
Chantay Nacona Spivey, 23, Church Hill, and Tyler Dalton Hickman, 24, Church Hill, May 12.
Brandon Michael Riddle, 23, Bluff City, and Casey Ann Carpenter, 21, Bluff City, May 18.
Donald Neal Reedy, 36, Chilhowie, Va., and Tina Michelle Hart, 51, Chilhowie, Va., May 22.
Abbigail Grace Rodgers, 20, Kingsport, and Karl Deven Berry, 24, Kingsport, May 22.
Chesel Wayne Rose, 30, Piney Flats, and Alyssa Grace Bowman, 21, Piney Flats, May 22.
Nathaniel Chase Salyer, 22, Kingsport, and Abigail Grace Hines, 20, Kingsport, May 27.
Steven B. Phillips, 29, Bluff City, and Joan Elizabeth Cook Hewitt, 39, Bluff City, May 28.
Brian Jason Odham, 41,
Kingsport, and Adrian Kiara Griggs Blaylock, 21, Kingsport, May 8.
Rebekah Leann Neal, 25,
Kingsport, and Kimberly Dawn Dulaney, 20, Kingsport, May 11.
Megan Danielle Nichols, 25, Bristol, Va., and Kedna Robert Thomas, 24, Bristol, Va., May 13.
Brian Keith Morrell, 40, Bristol, Tenn., and Angela Ann Woodruff Moore, 37, Bristol, Tenn., May 22.
Joel David Phillips, 60, Kingsport, and Kimberly Renee Blevins, 57, Kingsport, May 26.
Jesse Austin Phillips, 22, Elizabethton, and Jessica Darian Davis, 20, Elizabethton, May 26.
Douglas Ray Patrick, 23,
Kingsport, and Katie Lynn Stacy, 19, Kingsport, May 28.
George C. Peery III, 40, Bristol, Va., and Cortney Lynn Perrigan, 39, Bristol, Va., May 28.
Joshua Lee Pendergrass, 31, Blountville, and Audrey Brianna Morris, 23, Blountville, May 28.
Chase Christian Morelock, 28, Blountville, and Heather Nicole Vanzant Godsey, 25, Blountville, May 29.
Will Malone, 53, Bristol, Tenn., and Deborah Lynn Hawkins Wright, 50, Bristol, Tenn., May 5.
Jeffrey Scott Cox, 54, Kingsport, and Lisa Karen Laforce Boyd, 54, Kingsport, May 5.
Austin Ridge Denham, 22, Piney Flats, and Ashley Danielle Bishop, 31, Piney Flats, May 5.
Brian Larry Bond, 53, Limestone, and Regina Marie Bittenbender, 50, Limestone, May 6.
Samuel Green Lancaster, 26, Kingsport, and Lindsay Brianna Jones, 26, Kingsport, May 7.
Austin Tyler Averett, 23, Bristol, Tenn., and Kaley Nicole Herring, 22, Bristol, Tenn., May 7.
Skye Angel Clark, 20, Kingsport, and Kaitlyn Cheyenne Jones, 21, Kingsport, May 11.
Brian Wayne McGaha, 34,
Kingsport, and Elizabeth Anne Bourne, 31, Kingsport, May 11.
Scott Anthony Melton, 54,
Kingsport, and Nissa Belen Gonzalez Williams, 39, Kingsport, May 15.
Gwendolyn Michelle Cole , 56, Church Hill, and Allen Eugene Coffie, 65, Church Hill, May 18.
Christopher Allen Metcalfe, 42, Bristol, Tenn., and Lori Ann Osborne, 54, Bristol, Tenn., May 19.
Makaylah Morgan Darnell, 25, Kingsport, and Carter Cole Garner, 28, Kingsport, May 19.
Addam Stevens Bowie, 23, Blountville, and Anna Dawn Kloppenborg, 22, Blountville, May 20.
Sherri Diane Akers, 47, Bristol, Tenn., and Paul Edward Crisp III, 53, Bristol, Tenn., May 21.
Richard A. Collins, 27, Bristol, Tenn., and Brittany Diane Graham Alexander, Bristol, Tenn., May 22.
Koree Drew Laprade, 26, Bristol, Tenn., and Anthony Matthew Folkner, 26, Bristol, Tenn., May 27.
Nathan Stewart McFalls, 25, Wise, Va., and Karrie Leann Powers, 24, Wise, Va., May 27.
Elijah Morgan Cox, 20, Kingsport, and Nakayla Ann Fink, 19,
Kingsport, May 29.
Jessica Leann McCracken, 32, Kingsport, and Nathan Christopher Koza, 35, Kingsport, May 29.
Abby Mechelle Rayn Lindsey, 18, Kingsport, and James David Ralph, 18, Kingsport, June 1.
Robert Zee Miller, 67, Kingsport, and Cotina Raquel Watterson, Kingsport, June 1.
Brittany Alynn Graham, 23,
Kingsport, and Stacy Wayne Gibson, 26, Kingsport, May 5.
Brenna Cherie Grassman, 25, Mountain City, Tenn., and Raylan Travis Tex, 31, Mountain City, Tenn., May 7.
Kimberly Ramos Dinsmore, 24, Kingsport, and Jeffrey Daniel Rowland, 23, Kingsport, May 8.
Richard Shane Hammonds, 33, Kingsport, and Alexandra Nicole Jonas, 29, Kingsport, May 15.
Channing Kyndall Hamby, 23, Metairie, La., and Brian Jackson Harding, 25, Metairie, La., May 18.
Matthew Christopher Furchess, 28, Bluff City, and Brittany Linnea Cable, 22, Bluff CIty, May 20.
Ricky Dale Goodson, 61, Bristol, Tenn., and Carolyn Mincey Jones, 69, Bristol, Tenn., May 21.
William Daniel Forsyth Jr., 43, Bristol, Tenn., and Gina Rebecca Coleman, 43, Bristol, Tenn., May 27.
Logan Mcleod Eavenson, 22, Arlington, Tenn., and Cassi Hunter Foster, 21, Arlington, Tenn., May 29.
Justin Dakota Douglas, 22, Bristol, Tenn., and Julie Renee Bowman, 20, Bristol, Tenn., May 29.
Sarah Marie Harless, 28,
Kingsport, and Taylor Arthur Horne, 26, Kingsport, May 14.
Zachary Mark Harless, 23, Piney Flats, and Vanessa Botero Cadavid, 28, Piney Flats, May 18.
Scott County
Stanley Reid Hart, 46, Rogersville, and Victoria Jane Thacker Ortegel, 36, Rogersville, June 29.
Joshua Charles Fergison, 33, Kingsport, and Alyssa Danielle Steadman Ferguson, 27, Kingsport, June 30.
Sidney Michael Lane, 21, Nickelsville, and Laura Elizabeth Bowen, 19, Nickelsville, July 1.
Christopher Lee Prather, 30, Kingsport, and Jessica Adrianne Cathey, 30, Kingsport, July 2.
Building permits
Sullivan County
Bowlin Construction and Roofing, 157 Broad St., roof, $49,275, April 3.
Bright Ridge Homes LLC for Mabel and J.H. Bailey Jr., new
single-family dwelling at 1816 Fairoaks Road, $151,800, April 3.
Jason and Theresa Huff, new single-family dwelling at 610 Countryshire Court, $296,000, April 9.
N. Jackson Corp. for Jason D. Pickup, 1056 Wellington Blvd., foundation, $35,000, April 9.
Armstrong Construction Company for Sullivan County EMS Station 4, 1039 E. Sullivan St., new public works/utility building, $1,132,000, April 9.
Armstrong Construction Company for Sullivan County EMS Station 8, 1550 Gibson Mill Road, new public works/utility building, $1,490,782, April 9.
Superior Home Builders LLC for Seth and Megan Blair Jarvis, 1046 Wateree St., alterations, $25,000, April 15.
Egan Construction LLC for W. Michael Thomas, 1100 Dover Drive, alterations, $100,000, April 17.
Patterson Homes for Justin and Kelli Marshall, 1362 Watauga St., alterations, $40,000, April 17.
Dickenson Builders for William Jelinek, 1912 Seaver Road, alterations, $65,000, April 17.
Carson Gallimore, 1001 Dixieland Drive, alterations, $4,000, April 17.
Mr. Fix-It Home Improvements for Stephen Lane Dukart, 1503 Fairidge Drive, alterations, $30,000, April 23.
Robert E. McCrary, 2005 Ashfield Drive, alterations, $50,000, April 24.
M.E.N. at Work for Jackie W. Harr, 617 Ridgefields Road, alterations, $3,500, April 24.
Appalachian Property Solutions for Theresa L. Mills, 2217 Hermitage Road, alterations, $8,500, April 24.
Charles Landry, new single-family dwelling at 1520 Covent Garden Court, $178,840, April 24.
Eastern Tennessee Foundation for Angela Gay Davis, 220 Thompson St., Kingsport, remodel, $2,110, April 1.
D.R. Horton, Inc. for D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6886 Wildlife Circle, Piney Flats, $100,900, April 1.
Champion Windows for Dennis and Janice Patrick, 454 Brown St., Bluff City, addition, $25,998, April 1.
D.R. Horton, Inc. for D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6854 Wildlife Circle, Piney Flats, $104,683, April 1.
D.R. Horton, Inc. for D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6822 Wildlife Circle, Piney Flats, $102,104, April 1.
D.R. Horton, Inc. for D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6790 Wildlife Circle, Piney Flats, $114,381, April 1.
Johnny and Shellie Williams, 1610 Harrtown Road, Blountville, deck - detached, no roof, $875, April 1.
Johnathan Lawson Construction for Danny R. and Zella M. Wyrick, trustees, new single-family dwelling at 673 N. Holston River Drive, Kingsport, $135,000, April 1.
J.A. Street for Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove, Bluff City, new commercial building, $4,151,594, April 1.
Yes Contracting Services LLC for Michael and Whitney Jackson, 210 Hillsboro Drive, Bristol, re-roof, $5,282.95, April 1.
Mark Starnes, 511 Wentworth St., Kingsport, deck - detached, no roof, no amount given, April 2.
Hatchers Contracting for Robert and Kristi Bedwell, 562 White Top Road, Bluff City, deck - attached with roof, $5,000, April 3.
Cost Cutters Remodeling for Kelly and Judy Offield, 405 Beidleman Creek Road, Bristol, detached carport, $20,000, April 3.
Moretz Construction, LLC for Albert E. Moretz Jr., new single-family dwelling at 163 Polo Drive, $350,000, April 6.
Laura Skeen, 225 Deck Lane, Blountville, new double-wide mobile home, $150,000, April 7.
Theodore and Roxann Fulton, 684 Springdale Drive, Bristol, remodel, $5,000, April 7.
Pool and Spa World for Kenneth and Cathy Cooke, 1700 Whispering Hills Drive, Kingsport, detached above-ground pool, $7,890, April 7.
Utophia Homes for Jim Hearn, 498 Grovemont Place, Piney Flats, detached garage, $20,000, April 9.
Arnold Custom Homes, LLC for Bev Yokley, 532 Carter Hill Road, Piney Flats, detached garage, $25,000, April 9.
Arnold Custom Homes, LLC for Bev Yokley, new single-family dwelling at 532 Carter Hill Road, Piney Flats, $65,000, April 9.
Joshua and Lauren Cunningham, new single-family dwelling at 1247 Silver Grove Road, Bluff City, $245,000, April 9.
Jessica Wilkinson, 1047 Dry Branch Road, Bluff City, addition, $8,000, April 9.
William Rowland, 3450 Highway 75, Kingsport, sign, $2,000, April 9.
Roofmasters for Norma Gene L. Chapman, 225 E. Market St., roof, $9,300, April 16.
Sudarsanan Janardhanan, 1508 Warpath Drive, roof, $6,500, April 3.
Leonard F. Ball, 2121 Green Lane, roof, $11,000, April 3.
Bowlin Construction and Roofing for Terry F. and Gwendolyn Fields, 1122 Watauga St., roof, $12,025, April 3.
Model City Roofing for Ronald Haynes, 309 Glen Ave., roof, $4,200, April 3.
Model City Roofing for Steffen D. Chase, 1014 Wateree St., roof, $6,400, April 3.
Yes Contracting Services for Geroge Franklin Ireson Jr., 3556 Crest Road, roof, $3,148, April 9.
Yes Contracting Services for Allison Dyer, 608 Lovedale Drive, roof, $6,555, April 9.
Unique Building Construction for Delvert Kennedy Jr., 411 Cherokee Village Drive, roof, $7,000, April 9.
McMurray Boys Roofing for Max L. Carroll Jr., 517 Willowbrook Trace, roof, $8,700, April 9.
Ken Cormier Roofing Company for Gerald L. Roulston, 2237 Charsley Road, roof, $9,000, April 16.
Tri-Cities Pools and Spas for Bobby and Valarie Orfield, 2961 Rocky Springs Road, Piney Flats, in-ground pool, $18,900, April 13.
Ken Cormier Roofing Company for Hoyt H. Denton, 204 St. Charles Place, roof, $21,500, April 16.
Model City Roofing for Terry M. Lawson, 1669 Fairfield Ave., roof, $4,690, April 17.
Nicholas Transport for Kings Meadow MHC, Kings Meadow, Kingsport, new double-wide mobile home, $85,000, April 9.