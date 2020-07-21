SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 21-24
Travis Clint Scalf, 43, 2137 Hawthorne St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Billy Joe Phillips Jr., 64, 442 Allen Drive, Kingsport, violation of conditions of community supervision.
William Landon Robinson, 21, 110 Pridemore St., Church Hill, driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding.
Lisa Ann Brown, 58, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brittany Leighann Wilson, 30, 415 Allen Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Patrick Lee Glendenning, 28, 829 Myrtle St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brandon James Fields, 33, 381 Lynn Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Tasha Lynn Hudson, 32, 381 Lynn Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Tonya Faye Hutchins, 31, 2424 Poddela Ave., Kingsport, violation of pre-trial release; speeding; compliance with financial responsibility law required; driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of Schedule II for resale; contraband in penal institution; unlawful drug paraphernalia; prohibited weapons; order or attachment.
Cory Allen Arnold, 32, 430 Ollis Estate Private Drive, Bristol, Tenn., no/expired driver’s license.
Yajaira Anamarie Perez, 24, 1648 G St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brittany Michelle Olmos, 28, 240 Riddle St., Kingsport, violation of pre-trial release; criminal trespass.
Carl Johnson Gardner, 23, 2601 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, violation of probation.
James Kevin Hall, 45, 1808 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, knowingly falsify sex offender registry.
Tony Clement Shelton II, 30, 5808 Orebank Road, Kingsport, domestic assault; vandalism.
Christopher Henry Jarrett, 32, 829 Myrtle St., Kingsport, criminal impersonation; violation of probation.
Jeremy Scott Porter, 33, 419 Morning Star Road, Church Hill, driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Rebecca Jane Ball, 38, 1562 Mount Holston Road, Bluff City, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia; Schedule I-VII drug violations; violation of probation.
April Renee Rice, 36, 406 Piney Hill Road, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation; failure to appear.
Crystal Dee Line, 43, 188 Vancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, theft.
Toby Johnathan Howell, 19, 203 Fairford Lane, Blountville, sexual exploitation of a minor.
Brandon Junior Necessary, 36, Blountville, knowingly falsify sex offender registry; violation of probation.
Mark Lee Smith, 46, 140 Blake More Circle, Johnson City, violation of probation; unlawful drug paraphernalia; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; simple possession/casual exchange.
Michael Ray Darnell, 51, 1051 Bell Ridge Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Thomas Lee McNutt, 55, 216 E. Myrtle St., Kingsport, knowingly falsify sex offender registry; violation of conditions of community supervision.
Bobby Eugene Grayson, 36, 405 Elmhurst Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Joseph Daniel Miller, 40, 217 Delaware Ave., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
David Orville Tunis, 38, 940 Chadwick Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brooke Elizabeth Bombailey, 26, 212 Lewis Lane, Kingsport, violation of probation; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Michelle Foster, 45, 1125 Robertson St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Tyler Shane Penley, 29, 658 Providence Road, Limestone, theft.
Kenneth Ray Hodge, 46, 257 Williams Private Drive, Piney Flats, violation of probation.
Karina Jauregui, 24, 2021 Shelby St., Bristol, Tenn., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Stephen Buddin, 37, 1000 Dajarette St., Elizabethton, speeding; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Taylor Noel Harrison, 29, 310 Tenth St., Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
James Mitchell Nottingham, 43, 469 Arcadia Drive, Kingsport, theft.
Whitney Nicole Horne, 27, 2560 Plymouth Road, Johnson City, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Kelly Jean Nottingham, 42, 469 Arcadia Drive, Kingsport, theft; possession of stolen property.
Jimmy Scott Elkins, 48, 1336 Old Jonesborough Road, Bristol, Tenn., vandalism; false imprisonment; domestic assault.
Rickie Lee Neal, 39, 1608 Kentucky Ave., Bristol, Tenn., theft of property.
Yoxel Magdiel Perez Padilla, 22, 1111 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, Texas, driving without license; speeding.
Joseph Allen Gaylor, 33, 235 Amanda Lane, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Tyler Patrick Wynn, 21, 1349 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, failure to appear; aggravated burglary; theft over $500; burglary.
Stormie Dawn Crowe, 30, 448 Circle Drive, Bluff City, failure to appear.
Ashleigh Nicole McCracken, 36, 454 Meadowview Road, Bristol, Tenn., aggravated assault; false reports.
Chadwick Gerald Dingus, 46, Kingsport, vandalism.
Jacob McQuin Stout, 18, 723 Church Road, Fall Branch, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; compliance with financial responsibility law required; speeding; driver’s license violations.
Billy Allen Lane, 34, 121 Jax Drive, Gray, unlawful drug paraphernalia; evading arrest; failure to appear; violation of probation; identity theft.
Ralph Jason Castle, 43, 1869 Reedy Creek Road, Kingsport, controlled Schedule I - drug violations; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Jamie Lei Renfro, 36, 530 Jersey St., Kingsport, violation of probation; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Brandon Michael Rouse, 29, 837 Portsmouth Ave., Bristol, Va., display of registration plates; driving while license is suspended or revoked; violation of probation.
Alisha Hope Baker, 26, 360 Morelock St., Kingsport, aggravated assault; resisting stop - arrest; assault.
Candice Marie Timbes, 35, 218 Gray Road, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; false reports; unlawful drug paraphernalia; fabricating/tampering with evidence; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
James Lee Skeens, 50, 540 Riverbend Road, Bristol, Tenn., unlawful drug paraphernalia; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; violation of probation; forgery; theft.
Melissa Dawn Hensley, 45, Bluff City, violation of probation.
Jeremy Lyle Pitts, 44, 255 Solomon Road, Mohawk, Tenn., failure to appear.
Jenny Mae Schwenk, 32, 574 Bays View Court, Kingsport, domestic assault; vandalism; aggravated burglary; public intoxication.
William Boyde McCloud, 34, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; child abuse and neglect (if non-violent); violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Edith Marie Vanzant, 39, 940 Terry Drive, Kingsport, contraband in penal institution; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Josiah Tyree Hilser, 21, 1102 Laurel Pond, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Timothy Wayne Nester, 42, 601 Woodlawn Drive, Kingsport, aggravated burglary; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Austin Doss, 23, 234 Wildwood Drive, Bristol, Tenn., aggravated assault; reckless endangerment, serious injury or use of a deadly weapon; interfere with emergency call (911 calls); possession of marijuana for resale; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Keith Hensley, 48, 411 Bristol Caverns Highway, Bristol, Tenn., violation of conditions of community supervision.
Christopher Neil Brooks, 47, 104 Paperville Road, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; driver’s license violations.
Aaron Lee Joyner, 27, 196 Independence Drive, Bluff City, failure to appear.
Joseph Benjamin Light, 29, 117 Dellwood St., Kingsport, reckless endangerment, serious injury or use of a deadly weapon; violation of order of protection (domestic violence); vandalism.
Tyler Heath Grizzle, 28, 427 Jayne Hill Circle, Gate City, Va., violation of probation.
Deidra Michelle Weaver, 23, 209 Woods Edge Drive, Blountville, domestic assault.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 11
Danny Wayne Phillips, 34, 1009 King St., Kingsport, violation probation.
Nathan David Lee Simpson, 29, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, violation probation.
Tyler James Lutzen, 21, 411
Flora Ferry Road, Rogersville,
violation probation - out of Knox County.
Preston Harrison Moore, 25, 319 Arbutus Ave., Kingsport, fugitive from justice - out of Scott County, Va.
Bradley Lynn Knowles, 30, 324 Mt. Zion Road, Church Hill, fugitive from justice - out of Scott County, Va.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 12
Travis Edward Parks, 38,
Nickelsville, no inspection, drive while license revoked (third offense), possession of schedule IV narcotics.
Michael Allen White, 38,
Sevierville, Tenn., no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance.
Jeffery Heath Hampton, 41,
Milstone, Ky., possession of marijuana.
Darrell Wayne Sumner, 50, Kingsport, defective equipment, no operator’s license.
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 24
Shamblin Letterman, 28,
Johnson City, DWI 1st offense.
Courts
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard March 11
Brandy Singleton, 38, 9922 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, attempted casual exchange adult/minor schedule 6 drugs, fined $250 plus costs, serve 11 months 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service, attend Alcohol/Drug Evaluation and Counseling, possession or casual exchange methamphetamine, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, aggravated burglary, theft of property $2,500-$10,000. not prosecuted.
Jackie Bellamy, 44 4533 Stanley Valley Road, Church Hill, hunt from across the road or within 100 yards of house, possession of handgun while under the influence, not prosecuted.
Cody Grooms, 23, 148 Herbert Lane, Bulls Gap, driving on revoked license, capias issued.
Dakota Vicars, 29, 3011 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport Tenn., violation drivers license to be carried and exhibited, fined $10 plus costs; speeding, not prosecuted.
Andrew Hurd, 39, 895 Bear Hollow Road, Greeneville, Tenn.,driving on revoked license; violation light law, capias issued.
Susan Montteleone, 59, 121 Carroll Circle, Rogersville, misdemeanor violation implied consent, not prosecuted.